JAKOTA Capital AG Announces Ownership Change: Nobias Media Sells 80% Stake To Kingkey Financial

ZURICH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nobias Media SA, a Luxembourg investment firm established and owned by the Portuguese entrepreneur Ricardo da Silva Oliveira, has sold a 80% ownership interest in its portfolio company JAKOTA Capital AG by signing a definitive share purchase agreement with Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd (1468:HK). Full disclosure of the transaction details can be found in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing.

JAKOTA Capital AG is a Zurich-based investment and advisory firm specializing in facilitating cross border capital flows between Western capital markets, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Greater China.

Established in 2023, JAKOTA Capital AG gained immediate traction since inception filling the underbanked niche of cross border investment advisory in Eastern and Northeastern Asia, with 14 completed transactions since then and strong market position, specifically in media and entertainment segments, where regional companies are going from strength to strength in exporting local IP based games, movies, music and other forms of culture and entertainment.

Valued by a third-party appraiser at HKD 206,856,000 (CHF 22.1 million) for 100% enterprise value and acquired in equity for equity transaction, JAKOTA Capital AG becomes the 80% subsidiary of Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd, with Nobias Media becoming by far the largest shareholder of Hong Kong listed Kingkey Financial with up to 28.9% fully diluted ownership once the acquisition is fully consummated and paid for. Kingkey Financial is issuing up to 705,479,452 new shares to pay for the acquisition of JAKOTA Capital AG (that represents the purchase price of up to HKD 123.5 million at the current Kingkey share price of HKD 0.175 per share). The transaction remains subject to multiple completion steps including corporate and regulatory approvals in Hong Kong, and the payment of the full purchase price remains subject to several post-closing conditions and earn-out targets.

“As JAKOTA Capital becomes part of a Hong Kong licensed and listed company with significant footprint across Asia, Europe and USA, it can now offer many more products and services to its clients, both listed companies and institutional investors in Asia and globally”, commented Dr. Rory Knight, the Chairman of JAKOTA Capital AG.

JAKOTA Capital will maintain its headquarters and business development in Hong Kong but will preserve its Zurich office for European sales and marketing purposes and continue to use its Lisbon operations for its ex-Asia back-office and research functions.

