Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page

Falcon Finance, a next-generation synthetic dollar, has officially launched its Transparency Page, providing users with clear visibility into the core metrics backing USDf, its overcollateralized synthetic dollar. The dashboard offers real-time updates on key protocol metrics, reinforcing Falcon Finance's commitment to transparency, operational security, and long-term user trust.

The transparency dashboard real-time metrics includes:



Total Reserves

Protocol Backing Ratio

Reserves with Third-party Custodians

Reserves with Centralised Exchanges

On-chain Reserves in Liquidity Pools On-chain Reserves in Staking Pools

The reserves breakdown details the distribution of backing assets across third-party custodians, centralized exchanges, liquidity pools and staking pools. Falcon Finance safeguards the majority of its reserves through multi-party computation (MPC) wallets via integrations with Fireblocks and Ceffu. Assets remain securely stored within off-exchange settlement accounts, while trading activities are mirrored on centralized exchanges such as Binance and Bybit. This structure significantly reduces centralized counterparty risk and reinforces Falcon Finance's focus on asset protection.

To support strategy and trade execution, a limited portion of assets is allocated directly to Binance and Bybit. However, the majority of assets remain securely stored within Falcon Finance's designated custodian accounts, maintaining rigorous standards for risk mitigation and asset integrity.

In addition to centralized reserves allocation, Falcon Finance strategically deploys its reserves into on-chain liquidity pools and staking pools to expand its ability to capture yield opportunities without compromising security standards.

An important feature of the Transparency Page is the Attestation section, where users can access Falcon Finance's third-party audit reports and quarterly Proof of Reserves statements. Current reports include audits conducted by Zellic (March 2025) and Pashov Audit Group (February 2025). Falcon Finance has committed to publishing updated third-party Proof of Reserves reports on a quarterly basis, with the next report scheduled for the end of the second quarter.

“Falcon Finance is committed to building systems that users can rely on, even in volatile markets. Our Transparency Page is part of our broader effort to ensure security, resilience, and transparency at every level.” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of Falcon Finance.

Falcon Finance continues to show strong growth momentum. Since the start of its closed beta phase, the protocol has attracted over 200 million dollars in total value locked. Falcon enables users to mint USDf by depositing a broad range of supported assets, including stablecoins such as USDC and USDT, and non-stablecoin assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and TON. The launch of the Transparency Page marks an important step in providing verifiable assurance that every USDf minted is fully backed by collateral of equal or greater value.

About

Falcon Finance is a next-generation synthetic dollar protocol designed to provide sustainable and competitive yield generation in all market conditions. Built on institutional-grade risk frameworks with a foundation of transparency, Falcon Finance sets a new benchmark for synthetic assets in decentralized finance.