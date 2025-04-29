Hirevue Announces The Winners Of The 2025 Customer Excellence Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salt Lake City, UT, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hirevue , the global leader in skills-based hiring, today announced the winners of its 2025 Customer Excellence Awards. This year's winners represent some of the world's most influential brands and government agencies committed to transforming hiring practices to meet the demands of today's workforce.

“Our customers never settle for the status quo-and this year's winners prove that better hiring isn't just possible, it's already happening,” said Geoff Camplin, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Hirevue.“From global brands to government agencies, they're showing how the right tools and bold vision can drive extraordinary results for candidates, hiring managers, and the business.”

2025 Customer Excellence Categories and Winners

The Impact Star Award recognizes impact and innovation through Hirevue's technology:



Keurig Dr Pepper

Constellation Brands

Holcim Globe Telecom

The Experience Star Award celebrates standout candidate experiences that differentiate brands:



Encore

Allied Universal LION

The Rising Star Award shines a spotlight on individual talent acquisition stars:



Swire Coca-Cola

The Walt Disney Company

Air Force Civilian Service NATO

The Rock Star Award recognizes the use of Hirevue technology to tap into their candidates' potential:



AMP Australia

Humana Air Force Civilian Service

“At Keurig Dr Pepper, we're always looking for ways to simplify our hiring process while quickly giving our candidates the necessary information. Partnering with Hirevue has empowered our teams to identify standout talent faster, while delivering a consistent and engaging experience across the board,” said Julie Loubaton, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Keurig Dr Pepper.“Being recognized with the Impact Star Award reinforces our belief that the right technology, paired with the right people, can transform the way we hire.”

To learn more about the Customer Excellence Awards program, visit here.

About Hirevue

Hirevue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates' credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company's deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant's unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today while suggesting a future path. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, Hirevue has hosted over 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

