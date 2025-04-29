Narco-Terrorism Case: Man Booked Under NDPS In North Kashmir's Kupwara

In a statement, the police said that in a major crackdown on narco-terrorism, Zakir Hussain Ghakahd, son of Abdullah Ghakahd and resident of Karnah, has been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS). The detention was ordered by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, under Order No. DIVCOM-“K”/73/2025 dated 26-04-2025.

Zakir Hussain has been found actively involved in cross-border drug smuggling. He procured narcotics from various sources, including from across the border, and distributed them through a network of local drug peddlers, primarily targeting school and college students. The proceeds from this illegal trade were being used to fund terror-related activities in the Valley, contributing to increased drug addiction and criminal behavior among local youth.

His involvement came to light following the operation by Police Station Karnah which led to the busting of a narco-terror module. During the operation, 7 kilograms of heroin and two live IEDs were recovered from a vehicle, and several associates of Zakir Hussain were arrested. Subsequent investigation revealed that Zakir Hussain was the main supplier of the seized contraband.

Though his name did not initially appear in FIR No. 38/2022, his role surfaced during the investigation, leading to the framing of charges against him. He was later released on bail but continued his involvement in drug trafficking and terror-related activities. In light of continued threats to public safety, preventive detention under PIT NDPS was deemed necessary.

Law enforcement agencies remain fully committed to eradicating the drug menace and dismantling its deep-rooted connections with terrorism in the region, reads the statement.

