Celerant Acquires Saledock For Global Expansion In Retail Tech Innovation Space

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is more than a merger; it's the start of a new chapter," states Ian Goldman, CEO of Celerant. "We've had team members in the UK for nearly four years preparing for this expansion. With Saledock's innovative technology and expanded local team, we can now fast-track our plans to bring Celerant's powerful retail solutions to the UK market while enhancing our platform for retailers worldwide."

International Growth to Drive Performance Across Retail Verticals

With this acquisition, Celerant gains a strong foothold in the United Kingdom through Saledock's established presence and local expertise. Saledock has provided advanced in-store and online retail solutions across the UK for over five years, serving a broad range of hard and soft goods retailers, specializing in bike, equestrian, and sporting goods businesses. From single-location shops to multi-store retailers with 20+ locations, Saledock supports its clients with flexible, cloud-based point of sale, inventory, and eCommerce tools.

Post-Merger Innovation: What Retailers Can Expect in the Short-Term

As a result of this merger, both Celerant and Saledock clients will benefit from accelerated development and new, cutting-edge features:

For Celerant Retailers in the US and International:



A new standalone POS app, downloadable on Windows, Android and iOS, with offline mode for faster mobile sales

An intuitive user interface/experience redesign, starting with POS screens Additional performance enhancements and mobility features

For Saledock Retailers in the UK and Europe:



A new email marketing solution fully integrated with POS and eCommerce, enabling personalized, automated messaging

Advanced reporting and analytics to drive more intelligent business decisions Unified payment processing across all sales channels through a single provider

"These are just the short-term benefits our teams are already working on, with even more longer-term innovations on the way," said Layla Gladwin, Co-Founder of Saledock. "Together, we'll deliver an even stronger, more agile platform that meets the evolving needs of modern retailers. This pairing is a win for our customers and the broader retail industry."

Powering Retail Innovation Across Borders with Unified Technology

Celerant is widely known for delivering enterprise-grade technology to SMB retailers, empowering them with functionality once only available for big-box chains. Saledock, in turn, is celebrated for its sleek, modern platform, fast onboarding, and Azure-hosted infrastructure. Both companies offer omnichannel retail solutions, uniting in-store and online operations into a seamless, real-time platform. Together, they will deliver enhanced experiences for merchants on both sides of the Atlantic.

Celerant's Retail Point of Sale Software

Celerant offers two point of sale retail platforms: Cumulus Retail , a cost-effective SaaS solution for small-to-medium retailers, and Stratus Enterprise , a comprehensive solution with advanced and custom functionality.

About Saledock

Saledock is an award-winning UK business offering an all-in-one retail management solution. Born from a relationship with a menswear retailer in 2019, the intuitive solution helps retailers streamline operations and boost efficiencies by focusing on less clicks, ease of use and eliminating data duplication. Saledock's continuously evolving platform has a solution for everyone; from single store independents to multi-store and channel operations with complex warehousing requirements. To learn more about Saledock, visit .

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system: point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand their business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: .

