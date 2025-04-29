Flagship Pioneering Appoints Rahul Kakkar As CEO-Partner And CEO Of Quotient Therapeutics

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Kakkar is a biotech entrepreneur and physician-scientist with nearly 20 years of professional experience founding and building biotechnology companies and practicing medicine. Previously, he served as President and CEO of Tome Biosciences, a genome engineering biotechnology platform company. Prior to Tome, Dr. Kakkar was CEO at Pandion Therapeutics, a biologics drug design platform company focused on autoimmune diseases that successfully completed an IPO prior to its acquisition by Merck for $1.85 billion. Before his role at Pandion, Dr. Kakkar served as founder, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Corvidia Therapeutics, which was acquired by Novo Nordisk for $2.1 billion. He was also Director of Emerging Innovations at AstraZeneca. He continues to practice medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and is a lecturer in medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Kakkar received his B.A. from Tufts University and his M.D. from the Tufts University School of Medicine.

"Rahul's experience as a successful entrepreneur and leader in the biotech industry and his expertise in drug R&D and biotechnology platforms will be invaluable to Quotient," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-founder of Quotient Therapeutics and Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "We're pleased to have him join as a CEO-Partner at Flagship and look forward to his contributions to Quotient, to Flagship, and to our ecosystem."

Jake Rubens, Ph.D., who co-founded and led Quotient as CEO, will stay involved in the company's growth as a board director. Under Rubens's leadership, Quotient pioneered the world's first industrial platform for the discovery of novel, human-validated drug targets via somatic genomics, validated and began drug discovery against the company's first targets across multiple diseases and therapeutic areas, established Quotient's research sites in the UK and US, and signed collaboration agreements with Pfizer in cardiovascular and renal diseases.

"On behalf of the board, I am grateful to Jake for taking Quotient from concept to creation and know that he will continue to drive innovation of the platform from his role on the board," said Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chairman of Quotient and General Partner at Flagship. "Rahul is a dynamic leader who has repeatedly cultivated valuable pipelines and scaled companies working at the frontiers of new domains of drug development. I look forward to working with him as we take the next big leap with Quotient."

Dr. Kakkar stated, "The Human Genome Project opened incredible avenues twenty years ago for therapeutics development, creating hundreds of new medicines for patients. Somatic genomics represents a similarly transformative step change, both in our understanding of disease biology and our ability as drug developers to create interventions. Quotient's platform reveals a wealth of novel drug targets encoded in the somatic genome and holds enormous potential to fuel the creation of first-in-class medicines that protect against, fight, or counter a broad range of diseases. I look forward to leading the company as we advance Quotient's pipeline and further realize the promise of its platform technology."

Rubens, who is also an Origination Partner at Flagship, added, "Rahul is ideally suited to lead Quotient toward our next horizons, growing and developing our platform and portfolio of target discoveries and medicines, and directing the company to the most attractive value creation opportunities."

Quotient Therapeutics is the first company to systematically study the genetic variation and evolution of the trillions of cells inside the human body. The company's Somatic Genomics platform reveals novel links between genes and disease across a broad range of therapeutic areas, enabling the discovery of transformative medicines intended to cure, prevent, or reverse disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2022, Quotient is backed by experts in the field of somatic genetics.

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds bioplatform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $60 billion in aggregate value. Flagship is operating with $14 billion of assets under management as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises over 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX ), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA ), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA ), Generate Biomedicines , Inari , Indigo Agriculture , Lila Sciences, and Tessera Therapeutics .

