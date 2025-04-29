Greenstein & Pittari Sues Tesla Over Misrepresenting Its Full Self-Driving Capability

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP, a prominent New York personal injury law firm, has filed a personal injury lawsuit against automaker Tesla, alleging that the company has deceived consumers into believing its Full Self-Driving Capability was more advanced than it was.

In a lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of Westchester County (Index No. 61734/2025), the Plaintiff - a global finance and compliance executive - alleges serious claims against Tesla, Inc. The Plaintiff purchased a 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance after extensively researching and relying on Tesla's public representations about its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology. Based on these representations, the Plaintiff paid more than $10,000 above the base vehicle price for the ADAS package.

On September 30, 2023, while the Plaintiff was riding as a passenger, the vehicle was engaged in Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode. At a fork in the road, the vehicle failed to navigate properly and instead drove directly into a tree. The Plaintiff suffered severe and permanent personal injuries as a result.

The complaint alleges that Tesla deceptively marketed its ADAS technology under various names, including "Autopilot," "Enhanced Autopilot," and "Full Self-Driving Capability," falsely suggesting that the vehicles possessed autonomous driving features. It further asserts that Tesla itself has admitted that "Full Self-Driving" is a misleading term, as vehicles equipped with FSD still require active driver engagement, including steering, braking, and accelerating.

According to the complaint, Tesla either knew or should have known through the exercise of reasonable care that its statements regarding the capabilities of its technology were false, misleading, and likely to deceive consumers at the time they were made and thereafter.

Attorney Robert Greenstein stated, "Tesla misrepresented its Full Self-Driving technology. My client was led to believe their self-driving technology was more advanced than it actually was. They promised full self-driving capability but failed to deliver. Their statements were deceptive and misleading."

The claims against Tesla include fraud, deceit, negligent misrepresentation, negligence, and unjust enrichment.

"Tesla knew for years that its statements regarding Full Self-Driving technology were deceptive and misleading, but the company made them anyway," said Managing Partner Bart Pittari.

