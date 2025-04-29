Hall Of Fame Music Icon George Clinton To Launch 'The FUNK' By Khalifa Kush, Celebrating With Fans At Planet 13 Las Vegas On May 2, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Khalifa Kush is wildly popular at Planet 13 so we're confident The FUNK will be a hit," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Having the legendary George Clinton-one of the true pioneers of funk music-join us to celebrate this launch makes the experience even more exciting for our customers. Planet 13's SuperStore and Entertainment Complex has become the go-to destination for exclusive celebrity product drops and brand showcases, offering fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect directly with the artists behind the products."

"I'm beyond stoked to be joining forces with my man Wiz Khalifa on this project. When Wiz first brought up this collab, I instantly knew something cosmic was about to happen. This right here is the pure essence of what we've been laying down since the early P-Funk days. Just like the music lifts your spirit, THE FUNK elevates your consciousness to a whole new dimension. THE FUNK carries the same cosmic energy that's been powering our music since we first told everybody to "Free your mind ..." Now you can feel THE FUNK -- whether you're spinning our vinyl, or sparking something up. It's all the same journey, ya dig?" said George Clinton.

"I love George Clinton, when he said he was down to work on a weed project I knew we were going to make it extra dope. The Funk is awesome and will get you high as can be. You need the Funk." said Wiz Khalifa.

The FUNK is a bold, flavorful fusion of Motorbreath flower and Daily Grape live resin, combining the heavy gas and diesel notes of Motorbreath with the sweet, fruity funk of Daily Grape. The result is a rich, layered smoke with earthy skunk, sour grape, and creamy sweetness. Expect a fast-hitting euphoric high that melts into full-body relaxation, perfect for seasoned smokers chasing flavor, potency, and that signature funk.

George Clinton Exclusive Meet & Greet Details:

When : Friday May 2, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

Where : Planet 13 Las Vegas: 2548 Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas

After the Meet & Greet : Everyone (21+) is invited to DAZED! Consumption Lounge at Planet 13

Khalifa Kush premium products 'Powered by Planet 13' are a top choice for visitors to the world's largest dispensary located just off the Las Vegas Strip. The 112,000 square-foot Planet 13 Entertainment Complex has become the flagship destination for celebrities to showcase their products and to hang out, especially at DAZED!.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 ( ) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 32 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 36 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13 and follow Planet 13 on X @ShopPlanet13 and on Instagram @planet13official.

About Khalifa Kush

Founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush is a leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand based in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Since its U.S. debut in 2015, Khalifa Kush has earned a reputation for excellence while achieving continued growth by delivering world-class quality and exclusive products. Powered by proprietary, top-tier genetics, the brand offers a full lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Khalifa Kush is currently available in select markets including Arizona, California, DC, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington; as well as Germany, Israel, and Thailand; with plans to expand into additional markets in 2025 and beyond. To learn more about the brand, shop apparel and find Khalifa Kush near you, visit KHALIFAKUSH and follow along on Instagram @khalifakush .

