Silent Push Unveils New Feed Scanner Interface That Makes It Easier To Preemptively Identify Emerging Threats

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Silent Push has announced its new Feed Scanner interface with access to the most comprehensive DNS and web content database available anywhere on the Internet.

- Ken Bagnall, Silent Push CEORESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silent Push , a leading preemptive cybersecurity intelligence company, announced today the release of its new Feed Scanner interface with full access to the most comprehensive Domain Name System (DNS) and web content database available anywhere on the Internet.New features include additional automation functionality, and expanded search capabilities that provide seamless access to the entirety of the company's enriched feed data, empowering enterprise organizations to rapidly detect and proactively protect against adversaries using Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA).“The ability to respond swiftly and effectively to growing cyber threats is mission critical for any organization,” said Ken Bagnall, CEO and Co-Founder of Silent Push.“Yet, many continue to struggle with IOC-based legacy threat intelligence that lack real-time data to produce actionable insights.“Our latest enhancements demonstrate our commitment to deliver the features needed and requested by our customers to uncover lurking threats and counteract hidden infrastructure yet to be used.”With bad actors constantly obfuscating their attacks and changing their Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), most of today's IOC-based threat intelligence is stale and outdated.CISOs, SOC teams, threat and security analysts, incident response teams, and security architects need a complete view of a threat and more ways to quickly see Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA).The new dedicated IOFA Feeds section within the Threat Intelligence Management module, and new IOFA feed highlights within the Total View screen transforms the experience for security teams.In addition, Silent Push will continue to deliver TLP Amber reports - finished intelligence that provides a comprehensive breakdown of how to detect and block high-profile adversaries and common attack vectors.Key product features and benefits include:- New Feeds Scanner Interface: Security teams can search the entirety of their enriched feed data, query the feed data, save and share their searches within the organization, and export results.- Customer Feeds API: Organizations can create and manage feeds through a dedicated API, enabling them to automate the creation, addition of indicators/tags, and management of their own feeds. OpenAPI compliant, the new feature provides a specification file that defines the structure and syntax in a programming-language agnostic way and enhances user documentation.- Threat Check API/DNS-Based Lookups: Designed to handle high volumes of traffic, organizations can now check for indicators on any of the IOFA feeds, run all indicators in their logs, or check incoming email domains. Enterprise customers will have unlimited access to this new feature.With the new and enhanced capabilities from Silent Push, organizations will preemptively discover hidden threat infrastructure easier, reveal traceable attacker digital fingerprints faster, and action ready-made intelligence. To learn about how attackers are evolving, why preemptive intelligence is critical to your cyber defense and how Silent Push tracks hidden threats, read our Year In Review (50+ Full Study) INSERT LINK.

