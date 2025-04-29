Lutris Pharma Announces The Appointment Of Seasoned Life Science Executive, Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., As Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founder, Dr. Noa Shelach, to Continue with Lutris Pharma as Chief Operating Officer in Newly Established Role

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutris Pharma , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapies by reducing cutaneous dose limiting toxicity, today announced that, effective April 20, 2025, the Board of Directors has appointed Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Ramachandra succeeds Co-Founder Noa Shelach, Ph.D., who remains with the company in the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer.

"Sumant brings a wealth of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a track record of leadership across innovative organizations spanning oncology, immunology, and advanced therapeutics. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Lutris Pharma as we continue the clinical development of lead compound, LUT014 gel. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Sumant and look forward to leveraging his deep insights and expertise," stated Ran Nussbaum, a member of Lutris Pharma's Board of Directors as well as managing partner and co-founder of The Pontifax Group. "Noa's wealth of experience in drug development, coupled with her strategic vision, have been instrumental in the company's progress and numerous achievements thus far, including having guided our team, since its inception, to bring LUT014 from a concept into phase 2 clinical trials, while building a comprehensive patent portfolio. In her new role as Chief Operating Officer, Noa will continue to play a pivotal part in advancing our pipeline and supporting the company's mission to enhance the effectiveness of anti-cancer therapies while improving the quality of life for patients undergoing treatment with EGFR inhibitors or radiation."

"I am honored to join Lutris Pharma at such an important time in the company's evolution," stated, Dr. Ramachandra. "The company's focus on improving the effectiveness of anti-cancer therapy while preserving patients' quality of life is absolutely critical and addresses a large unmet need in oncology. The Orphan Drug Designation for our lead program underscores the promise of our approach, and I look forward to working with Noa and the team to bring these important therapies to patients."

"Lutris was founded on the belief that patients should not have to choose between effective cancer treatment and quality of life," added Dr. Shelach. "I am proud of what we have accomplished thus far, and as Chief Operating Officer, I am excited to focus even more deeply on execution and delivery. I look forward to supporting Sumant's leadership as we advance our mission and ultimately bring LUT014 to market."

Dr. Ramachandra most recently served as the Founder of SR Global Health, LLC, a healthcare focused advisory firm, and currently serves as an Independent Board Director at Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Previously, Dr. Ramachandra was Chief Executive Officer and Board Director of ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., where he led the company's transformation into a leading, clinical-stage cell therapy company and oversaw its successful acquisition by Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Under his leadership, ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. secured over $140 million in funding, received multiple Fast Track Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) developed key strategic partnerships and advanced several innovative programs in oncology and autoimmune disease.

Before ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., among other positions, Dr. Ramachandra served as President of Baxter International Inc.'s Global Pharmaceuticals business and as Senior Vice President R&D and Chief Science and Technology Officer. During his tenure, he was responsible for the company's $2.3 billion pharmaceutical operations as well as commercial development and business development and licensing, among other key areas. Earlier career positions include Senior Vice President, Head of R&D at Pfizer Essential Health and Chief Scientific Officer at Hospira, where he played a pivotal role in the development and commercialization of biosimilars and advanced drug delivery systems.

Dr. Ramachandra holds a M.D. and a Ph.D. in Immuno-Oncology from Rutgers University, where he also earned his undergraduate degree, and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a named inventor on multiple patents, a published author in scientific and policy journals, and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the 100 Most Influential Leaders (2024-2025).

About Lutris Pharma

Lutris Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapy effectiveness and quality of life for patients who are being treated with EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitors or with radiation, where dermal toxicity often leads to a reduction of anti-cancer therapy compliance. The company aims to provide novel topical therapies in order to mitigate these side effects. Lutris Pharma's lead asset, LUT014, a topical B-Raf Inhibitor, is a proprietary, first-in-class, small molecule, which has completed enrollment in a phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with EGFR inhibitor induced acneiform lesions and has successfully completed a phase 1/2 study for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis in breast cancer patients.

