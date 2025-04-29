Sunrise Padel Capital Closes First Fund And Launches Second To Accelerate Padel Growth Across North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Padel Capital, a pioneering investment firm focused on scaling padel through strategic real estate and operating investments, today announced the successful closing of its first fund with deployments into. The firm has also officially launched its, a dual-structure vehicle designed to invest in both real estate and operating companies, targeting a combined $50 million in capital commitments.

Sunrise Padel Capital Fund I served as a proof of concept, backing high-potential operators and real estate acquisitions in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, and Denver . Several of these investments included equity participation in both the operating company and the underlying real estate, positioning the fund for long-term value creation.

Following the momentum of Fund I, the firm has launched Sunrise Padel Capital Fund II , which consists of two complementary strategies:



PropCo Fund ($25M target): Focused on acquiring and developing padel-specific real estate to be leased to premium operators, delivering stable cash flow and long-term asset appreciation.

Growth Fund ($25M target): Investing in operating companies, strategic partnerships, and ecosystem players across technology, hospitality, and professionalization.



“Our vision is to be the leading capital partner behind the sport's rapid growth in the U.S.,” said Diego Campos , Managing Partner at Sunrise Padel Capital.“Fund II allows us to double down on what's working-backing top-tier founders and acquiring high-potential real estate-while scaling the infrastructure that padel needs to thrive.”

The firm also announced a new strategic partnership with a U.S.-based family office with over $2B in real estate AUM to co-invest in select PropCo transactions, enhancing deal flow and execution capacity.

With a growing pipeline of opportunities and multiple clubs opening in the next 6–8 months, Sunrise Padel Capital continues to shape the future of padel in North America.

