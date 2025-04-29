403
Passmores Celebrates 15 Years Of Partnership With Swedish Timber Supplier
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK - Passmores, a leading UK timber specialist, is proud to announce the celebration of its 15-year partnership with Swedish timber supplier Stenvalls Trä AB, today marks a decade and a half of successful collaboration built on shared values of quality and sustainability.
Over the years, this long standing partnership has influenced the way premium timber products are shipped to the UK construction market. Traditionally, timber was transported via longer, less efficient routes, but Passmores' timber shipments are more direct and low-impact as they arrive at the Port of Rochester on the River Medway, just yards away from the company's headquarters resulting in a substantial reduction in the carbon footprint associated with transportation - straying from the typical long-distance lorry journeys.
This milestone represents more than a business partnership but also a shared commitment to environmental responsibility. Passmore's timber is sourced from the forests of Northern Sweden and are managed according to the most exacting biodiversity standards in the industry. To tackle the global issue of deforestation, the alliance promises that for every tree harvested, two are planted, ensuring forests are never depleted and will continue to produce timber for generations to come.
''As we mark 15 years of working with our Swedish partners, we're not only celebrating a business success but rather a shared philosophy'', said Stuart Slaughter, Managing Director at Passmores. ''Aside from being business owners, we are also humans with a duty to take care of the planet and it's important we are constantly reminding ourselves of that through this alliance. Working alongside suppliers with the same values has truly been rewarding and a privilege in itself - we are looking forward to seeing how much more we are capable of achieving and contributing to the movement towards sustainability in the UK construction industry''.
The partnership stands as a reminder of the environmental benefits of timber as a construction material, managed forests serve as efficient carbon sinks and oxygen producers. From the cyclical process of harvesting and replanting, a healthy share of younger trees are in the process of growing - for every tonne of CO2 a tree absorbs, it produces nearly three-quarters of a tonne of oxygen, with the carbon remaining trapped within the wood throughout the life of the product.
Timber requires significantly less energy to produce and build with, saving an average of 0.9 tonnes of CO2 per cubic metre when used instead of alternative materials. Aside from being environmentally friendly, Stuart Slaughter further went on to highlight ''the exceptional quality of the slow-grown timber offered from the partnership that remains unmatched in the market''.
About Passmores (): A leading UK timber specialist committed to providing high-quality, sustainably sourced timber products for the construction industry. Passmores has been building high-quality timber garages, carriage houses, and garden buildings for over 100 years and has built a strong reputation for excellence in craftsmanship.
