Bezeq International, Enigmatos Join Forces To Secure Commercial Vehicle Fleets

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital landscape, the automotive world is undergoing a massive transformation. Fleets of commercial vehicles are no longer just mechanical assets-they are interconnected, data-driven platforms integrated with advanced telematics, remote diagnostics, and cloud-based fleet management systems. This evolution offers unprecedented efficiency, but it also introduces a critical vulnerability: cyber risk.

These commercial vehicles function as Operational Technology (OT) devices-mobile endpoints within an organization's broader digital infrastructure. They are deeply intertwined with enterprise IT systems through cellular connections, APIs, and cloud. A large-scale cyberattack targeting these OT assets doesn't just threaten vehicle performance or logistics-it can serve as an entry point into the enterprise IT network, compromising sensitive data, disrupting business continuity, and triggering cascading security incidents across the organization.

As attackers grow more sophisticated and the line between OT and IT continues to blur, the need for proactive, real-time, and scalable cybersecurity solutions has become an urgent priority. Fleet cybersecurity can no longer be treated as an afterthought or delegated solely to traditional IT teams-it must be embedded directly into vehicle systems, operational workflows, and organizational risk strategy.

This urgent need for cybersecurity innovation is precisely what fueled the collaboration between Enigmatos and Bezeq International.

The collaboration will integrate Enigmatos' advanced monitoring technology into Bezeq International's Security Operations Center (SOC), providing fleet operators with comprehensive defenses against cyber threats.

Enigmatos, an Israeli company specializing in automotive cybersecurity, has developed a cyber solution that can be installed post-manufacturing to address security vulnerabilities in fleet operations.

A key challenge in vehicle cybersecurity is detecting cyber intrusions within the Controller Area Network (CAN), the internal communication network of vehicles. Enigmatos has already deployed its cybersecurity solutions for Mav-Volan, a public transportation company in Hungary, demonstrating its ability to secure large-scale fleets.

Under the agreement, Bezeq International will integrate Enigmatos' cyber solutions into its SOC framework, enabling fleet operators to detect and prevent cyberattacks in real-time.

If an attack is detected, Bezeq International's SOC team will analyze the incident and implement immediate countermeasures to block threats and minimize damage.

Sharon Ezra, vice president of business solutions at Bezeq International, said the partnership offers fleet operators "a comprehensive and unique defense, utilizing cutting-edge technology and proven cybersecurity expertise."

The rise of cyber threats in fleet operations

"In today's era, a vehicle is essentially a computer on wheels, requiring dedicated computerized systems for fleet operations," said Neta Lempert, CEO of Enigmatos. "This field has become a prime target for cyberattacks, with commercial vehicle fleets particularly vulnerable to sophisticated and evolving threats."

Bezeq International, a subsidiary of Bezeq, The Israeli Telecommunications Corporation Ltd., is a leading IT and communications provider in Israel. The company operates a network of data centers and an international cybersecurity framework, collaborating with major technology firms such as Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, and Check Point.

