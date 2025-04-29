War Is Not Solution, Wisdom Is: UP Minister Sanjay Nishad On Pak’S Provocations After Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad strongly criticised Pakistan for its provocative rhetoric and called for "wisdom over war."

Speaking to IANS, on Pakistan's simultaneous talk of peace and threats of nuclear warfare, Nishad said,“People of Pakistan are our own, but war is not the solution, wisdom is. Intelligent people should step forward. Pakistan must accept wisdom. If Pakistan forcibly starts a war, they must realise today's India is different from the India of the past.”

He also made a cultural and historical claim regarding Kashmir, stating,“Pakistan Occupied Kashmir should separate and return to India. Kashmir belongs to Kashyap; it's named after the sage Kashyap Rishi. How can it be part of Pakistan?”

On the recent Uttar Pradesh government action against illegal madrasas, particularly in the wake of the terror attack, Nishad justified the move by saying:“If something runs illegally then illegal activities are bound to happen there. If society and the law do not recognise them, they are illegal. That's why these actions are being taken.”

Hitting out at the Congress for questioning the government's handling of the terror attack, Nishad said the party had no moral ground to speak.

“Congress ruled for 67 years and failed to provide solutions. They did family politics and sowed the seeds of many problems. Now they expect answers? Those who fought for freedom face barriers today, while those who colluded with the British were uplifted, they (Congress) shaped such flawed policies,” he claimed.

Taking a jab at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for not visiting the families of the victims of the terror attack, Nishad remarked,“Had the victims belonged to a particular community, Akhilesh would have rushed to meet them. These people only do vote-bank politics.”