Leonid Capital Partners Completes $50 Million Strategic Investment With Everged In Partnership With True Upside Consulting To Advance EV Charging Infrastructure

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leonid Capital Partners is pleased to announce a $50 million strategic investment with EV erged, completed in partnership with True Upside Consulting. This funding, structured as a delayed draw facility, positions EV erged as a frontrunner to support the deployment of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) infrastructure. This investment marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable energy solutions, positioning EV erged as a leader in the rapidly growing EV sector.

This major financial commitment marks a significant milestone for EV erged, empowering the company to accelerate its deployment of innovative and robust electric vehicle charging infrastructure nationwide. With Leonid Capital Partners' support, EVerged is set to enhance its capabilities significantly, reinforcing its mission to advance sustainable transportation solutions and reduce environmental impact.

"We are thrilled to support EVerged in bringing much-needed innovation to EV Infrastructure," said Chris Lay, Co-Founder of Leonid Capital Partners. "This substantial investment underscores our confidence in EV erged's ability to lead and innovate in the EV infrastructure market, which is critical for our shared vision of a sustainable energy future." James Parker, Co-Founder of Leonid Capital Partners, added, "Addressing climate change is crucial not only for our environmental security but also as a matter of national and global importance. EV erged's ongoing work and ambition clearly demonstrate leadership in ecological stewardship and innovation in sustainable energy solutions."

Highlighting the industry-wide impact of this investment, EV erged's industry partner BlueStar expressed strong support for the collaboration. "This investment positions EV erged to dominate the market," stated Mark Fraker, CTO at BlueStar. "We firmly believe this partnership places EV erged at the forefront of the EV charging industry, setting a new standard for others to follow."

EV erged CEO, Jefferson Smith, commented on the strategic nature of this relationship, stating, "Leonid's confidence and the substantial backing they have provided not only validates our strategy but propels us significantly forward. This partnership is pivotal as we strive to innovate and lead in the EV charging market, ensuring EV erged remains at the cutting edge of sustainable transportation and renewable energy solutions."

About Leonid Capital Partners

Leonidcp

About Everged

EV erged is an industry leader dedicated to deploying cutting-edge electric vehicle supply equipment solutions, committed to sustainability, innovation, and technological excellence in the evolving EV infrastructure landscape. Visit their website at everged for more information.

SOURCE Everged, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED