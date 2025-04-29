Emirates And Philippine Airlines To Explore Enhanced Partnership Across Passenger And Cargo Operations

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network): Emirates and Philippine Airlines (PAL) met at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai to explore a potential expansion of their partnership with the shared goal of offering more convenient schedules and improved services to the traveling public.

Emirates and PAL agreed to consider the possibility of a reciprocal code sharing agreement on flights between the Philippines and Dubai, and on select routes beyond the gateways of each partner airline.

A code sharing partnership could potentially give travellers better connectivity to new and exciting destinations beyond each airline's own network, with the convenience of a single ticket, one competitive fare and one baggage policy for their entire journey.

Both carriers will also explore opportunities to enhance their cargo interline cooperation; exchange best practices in ground handling, catering, maintenance and technical trainings; and organize joint familiarization trips for key media and trade stakeholders.

Emirates and Philippine Airlines first signed an enhanced interline agreement in March 2023 and have been seamlessly connecting travellers to ten domestic points via Cebu and Clark; as well as nine international points via Dubai. Passengers have thus enjoyed the benefits of hassle-free travel journeys across the two airlines' networks, with convenient baggage check-through to their final destinations.

Emirates launched services to Manila in 1990 and has progressively grown its operations to include a circular service to Cebu and Clark. The airline currently serves the Philippines with 28 weekly flights, offering approximately 22,700 weekly seats to and from Dubai and connecting travellers to over 140 destinations across the airline's global network.

The airline recently opened its first Emirates World Store in Southeast Asia in Manila, reinforcing its commitment to providing Filipinos with high quality service, from booking to boarding.