Power Gradually Returns In Spain And Portugal, Cause Of Outage Remains Unknown

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid, Lisbon: Power is gradually returning to parts of Spain and Portugal after a widespread blackout across much of the two countries shut down airports, disrupted public transportation, rail lines, and the internet, and forced hospitals to suspend routine operations.

Blackout plunges Spain into chaotic night of darkness

In Spain, electricity was restored in Barcelona and parts of Madrid, while power was also gradually restored in various municipalities in Portugal, including Lisbon.

The cause of the power outages in Spain and Portugal is not yet clear.

Spain and Portugal experienced widespread power outages on Monday, paralyzing vital infrastructure.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa denied that there were any indications at present that the power outages in Spain and Portugal were caused by a cyberattack.