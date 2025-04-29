Fangzhou At The Forefront Of AI-Healthcare Push As China Issues Pharmaceutical Industry Digital Transformation Roadmap

GUANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, seven Chinese regulatory bodies including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ("MIIT"), the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, and other key ministries jointly issued the 2025-2030 Pharmaceutical Industry Digital Transformation Implementation Plan ("Implementation Plan"). The new policy recognizes digital transformation as essential to advancing China's pharmaceutical sector. The Implementation Plan outlines the use of artificial intelligence, big data, and other advanced technologies to enhance all aspects of pharmaceutical development and production, and upgrade the industry toward a sustainable, innovation driven development path.

Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, is uniquely positioned at the forefront of this strategic initiative, with its pioneering "AI + H2H Smart Healthcare Ecosystem". By leveraging AI capabilities to enhance chronic disease management, physician assistance, and precision services, Fangzhou has demonstrated the transformative role of digital intelligence in improving healthcare accessibility and patient experience, establishing framework for the healthcare industry's digital transformation.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented, "Fangzhou is fully committed to supporting China's "AI + Healthcare" blueprint through technological innovation that aligns with national priorities. Our AI + H2H Smart Healthcare Ecosystem has already demonstrated how intelligent systems can expand quality care access while meeting stringent regulatory standards."

Prioritizing Digital Transformation

The Implementation Plan articulates a comprehensive vision for advancing the pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation, including integration of data ecosystems and accelerated adoption of AI applications across the industrial chain to foster a cutting-edge pharmaceutical ecosystem as a core driver of high-quality development. The plan also highlights AI-enabled applications, encouraging enterprises to collaborate with hospitals, research institutes, and supply-chain partners to develop impactful, replicable AI applications throughout the industry.

Leveraging AI-enabled Applications

Fangzhou has developed a robust infrastructure for integrating AI technology into healthcare and pharmaceutical services. Powered by AI, big data, and cloud computing, Fangzhou has transformed chronic disease management through continuous technological innovation. Fangzhou has continued to upgrade its pioneering "H2H Smart Healthcare Ecosystem," with "AI+H2H" functionality that emphasizes real-world use case, and this evolution highlights AI's pivotal role in expanding healthcare accessibility and improving patient experiences.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2024). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

