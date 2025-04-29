Charging Robotics: Revoltz Secures First Institutional Client For PORTO EV Logistics Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marks Expansion Beyond Individual Customers into Fleet and Commercial Applications

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: CHEV), announced today that its affiliate, Revoltz Ltd. (of which Charging Robotics owns 19.9%), has secured its first institutional client for the PORTO EV, Revoltz's flagship electric micro-vehicle designed for last-mile logistics. The new order marks a significant step in Revoltz's commercial expansion strategy, transitioning from individual sales into larger fleet deployments.

The institutional customer - a prominent logistics provider - will integrate PORTO EVs into its urban delivery fleet, reinforcing the growing demand for sustainable, compact electric mobility solutions across commercial operations.

“This first institutional order validates our vision to transform urban logistics with efficient, eco-friendly electric vehicles,” said Amir Zaid, CEO and Co-founder of Revoltz.“Fleet customers are seeking solutions that reduce operating costs, meet new sustainability goals, and deliver operational agility in crowded urban settings. We believe that the PORTO EV fits perfectly into that vision.”

The order comes shortly after Revoltz's successful launch of its commercial phase in Israel, which included the delivery of the first 50 PORTO EV units to its exclusive local distributor under a multi-year $2.7 million agreement.

The PORTO EV offers key features ideal for institutional logistics use, including:



High-volume cargo capacity across dual axles

Full-day operational range on a single charge

Compact design optimized for dense urban areas License-free operation for users aged 16+ under Israeli regulations

The Israeli distributor is leading ongoing sales and service operations, focusing on local delivery fleets, logistics companies, and urban businesses.

As Revoltz continues to scale operations, it expects to further penetrate the growing last-mile delivery sector both in Israel and internationally, addressing a critical need for sustainable urban transportation.

About Revoltz Ltd.

Revoltz Ltd., an affiliate of Charging Robotics Ltd., specializes in the design and manufacture of high-end, mini electric vehicles, bridging the gap between traditional automotive design and emerging micro-mobility solutions. Revoltz is committed to creating cutting-edge designs that revolutionize the micro-mobility sector.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company's system allowing EVs to charge in places where drivers can't connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit:

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Charging Robotics, and its subsidiary Charging Robotics Ltd. (together, the“Company”), they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, the Company uses forward looking statements when it discusses Revoltz's vision to transform urban logistics with efficient, eco-friendly electric vehicles.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of any third-party websites.

