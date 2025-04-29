Kabal Acquires Ironsight To Launch Unified Platform For End-To-End Energy Logistics

Kabal CEO, Jan Inge Pedersen

- Jan Inge Pedersen, CEO of Kabal, NORWAY, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kabal, the global leader in logistics solutions for the energy sector, today announced its acquisition of IronSight, a high-growth SaaS company specializing in onshore logistics. The combination brings together two powerful and complementary platforms to create the industry's first fully integrated logistics solution – spanning offshore and onshore operations.By uniting Kabal's deep expertise in managing complex offshore logistics with IronSight's agile, user-friendly platform for onshore operations, the new joint offering delivers end-to-end visibility, control, and efficiency for energy operators worldwide. This milestone marks a significant step toward simplifying how energy companies plan, move, and manage critical resources across their entire value chain.Founded in 2018 and based in Edmonton, Canada, IronSight provides a modern logistics platform purpose-built for field operations – from production and maintenance to operations and completions. Trusted by a growing number of onshore operators across North America, IronSight has quickly become a leading name in digital field logistics.Kabal, headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, enables global energy companies to orchestrate personnel, equipment, and vessels in some of the world's most complex and high-risk environments. With IronSight now part of the Kabal family, the unified platform lays a stronger foundation for safer, more sustainable, and more efficient energy logistics across the board.Executive QuotesJan Inge Pedersen, CEO, Kabal“Our mission at Kabal has always been to streamline logistics for the energy sector, an industry where logistics is a major cost driver. IronSight has built a platform that is simple, scalable, and incredibly effective. Together, we're setting a new standard for energy logistics – giving operators unprecedented control over every aspect of their supply chain.”Shawn Martens, CEO, IronSight“IronSight was founded to make logistics simple, more collaborative, and more efficient. Joining forces with Kabal allows us to scale that mission faster and further than ever before. We're proud of how far we've come, and even more excited about the road ahead. This is a huge leap forward – for our team, for our customers, and for the entire industry. Together, we now have the opportunity to take our solutions out into the world, reaching more markets, creating greater impact, and redefining energy logistics on a global scale.”About KabalKabal is the energy industry's leading logistics platform. Since 2011, Kabal has helped energy companies worldwide manage, move, and track resources across operations. Its technology turns data into actionable insights, optimizing end-to-end drilling and production operations. Kabal is trusted by major operators including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, Petronas, Equinor, Repsol, and ADNOC, among others. Kabal is backed by the world-leading investor Insight Partners. Visit for more information.About IronSightIronSight provides a cloud-based logistics platform for energy producers and service providers. Designed for simplicity and speed, IronSight connects field and office teams in realtime to support faster decisions and more efficient workflows. With customers across North America and a growing team, IronSight has been transforming onshore logistics since 2018.

