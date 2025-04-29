UAE: Dubai-Lisbon Flights Experience Disruptions As Major Outage Hits Portugal

Flights between Dubai and Lisbon have experienced disruptions following the massive power outage that hit the Iberian Peninsula on Monday, an Emirates spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

“Emirates flights to and from Lisbon on April 28 and 29 have been experiencing disruptions due to a nationwide power outage in Portugal. Passengers on cancelled flights have been rebooked on the next available services,” said the spokesperson for the Dubai-based carrier.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Customers are advised to check the 'Flight status' page on for the latest information on their flights. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Emirates added.

The spokesperson for Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, meanwhile, said their flights to Spain and Portugal have not been affected.

The huge power cut disrupted flights to and from Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon, European air traffic organisation Eurocontrol said.

Meanwhile, electricity has returned to most parts of Spain and Portugal on Tuesday. The massive power outage brought parts of Spain and Portugal to a standstill on Monday, grounding planes, halting public transport, and caused panic buying, according to reports.

No cause for the shutdown has been given. Officials said“all the potential causes" were being analysed and warned the public "not to speculate" because of the risk of "misinformation".