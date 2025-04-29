DEBRA Research Announces Impact Investment Into Nova Anchora To Advance Protein Therapy For Epidermolysis Bullosa

Additional investors include global investment firm Viking Global Investors, charity foundation CureEB, the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF), and Stanford University.



The financing will enable Nova Anchora to advance its lead candidate NvA-011, a recombinant collagen therapy, through IND-enabling studies. The investment underscores the backers' commitment to advancing life-changing treatments for Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare and debilitating skin disorder.



MUNICH, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEBRA Research gGmbH, a German non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research and drug development for those affected by Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), is investing alongside Viking Global Investors, CureEB, EBMRF, and Stanford University, in Nova Anchora LLC, an early-stage, preclinical biotech company focused on developing novel protein therapies for EB. The investment will support the development of Nova Anchora's lead candidate, NvA-011, through preclinical development and to IND readiness.

Nova Anchora, based in San Francisco, was co-founded in 2021 by Prof. Peter Marinkovich, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Stanford Medicine and a leading expert in the EB field. EB is a group of rare and painful genetic skin disorders that cause the skin to become very fragile and tear or blister at the slightest touch. Nova Anchora is focusing on dystrophic EB (DEB), one of the more severe forms of EB, in which blisters form in the dermis layer of the skin due to defective type VII collagen. By leveraging proprietary technology licensed from Stanford University, Nova Anchora is advancing NvA-011, a recombinant human type VII pro-collagen designed for topical application in DEB. In 2024, NvA-011 was granted FDA orphan drug designation.

The new funds will be used to further advance the preclinical development of NvA-011 and support IND-enabling studies, including finalizing manufacturing processes and initiating toxicology studies ahead of clinical trials. As the program progresses, Nova Anchora aims to prepare for a larger Series A financing round to support first-in-human clinical trials within the next two years.

“We're thrilled to partner with DEBRA Research and other mission-aligned investors to accelerate the development of our corrective protein therapy for people living with DEB,” said Jason Bhardwaj, CEO of Nova Anchora .“We are especially excited to benefit from our partners' deep connections across the DEB community and broader strategic ecosystem to help bring our technology to patients.”

“At DEBRA Research, we believe strategic partnerships and targeted investments are key to driving meaningful change for people living with EB,” said Martin Steiner, PhD, Managing Director at DEBRA Research .“Nova Anchora's innovative protein therapy, designed to restore defective type VII collagen through a targeted, topical approach, represents a promising step forward for DEB. Backed by a team with deep expertise in EB research and translational medicine, the company is well positioned to push this much-needed treatment toward the clinic. This investment unites philanthropic organizations and a professional venture capital investor in a unique syndicate, and we are thrilled to support the company and collaborate in accelerating the development of NvA-011.”

CureEB, DEBRA Research, EBMRF, and Viking Global Investors have come together to form an exceptional syndicate for this financing round. Together with EB Research Partnership (EBRP), an investor in previous rounds, the partners are united by a shared commitment to improving the lives of those affected by EB and working towards a cure for this debilitating disease. CureEB , EBMRF and EBRP are dedicated to raising funds for EB research. DEBRA Research focuses on advancing research and clinical development through strategic partnerships and investments. This collaboration reflects the partners' unified effort to support the advancement of EB research and treatment options.

About Nova Anchora LLC

Nova Anchora is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a corrective protein therapy for DEB, a severe rare skin disease. Built on foundational technology developed by Dr. Peter Marinkovich and licensed from Stanford, our mission is to improve the lives of those affected by DEB.

About DEBRA Research

DEBRA Research is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing treatments and cures for EB, a rare and life-limiting genetic condition. As the research arm of DEBRA Austria – a patient organization established in 1995 to support individuals living with EB – DEBRA Research collaborates globally with academia, biotech, pharma, patient organizations, and regulatory bodies to drive innovation. DEBRA Research focuses on translational research and clinical development to address the unmet needs of people living with EB. Its goal is to accelerate the discovery and development of treatments improving quality of life, while striving for a future where EB is curable – a“world without EB”.

About Viking Global Investors

Founded in 1999, Viking Global Investors (“Viking”) is a global investment firm with a long-term, fundamental, research-intensive approach to investing. Viking manages over $51 billion of capital across public and private investments. Viking has offices in Stamford, New York, Hong Kong, London, and San Francisco, and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other EB-Focused Investors

CureEB: Cure EB is a charity registered in England and Wales (no 1158672) that is dedicated to finding effective treatments and a cure for all forms of EB with an emphasis on advancing gene modifying technologies.

EB Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF) : The EBMRF was founded in 1991 with the mission of funding critical research and raising awareness for EB. They are unique in that much of the administrative work is done on a voluntary basis and no salaries are paid, ensuring that funds are donated directly to research projects.

EB Research Partnership (EBRP) : The largest global funder of research to accelerate treatments and cures for EB.

