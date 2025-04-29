AI Revolutionizes CX: Transforming Contact Centers And Elevating Customer Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report reveals how AI reshapes customer experience ecosystems, urging businesses to transform workflows for superior outcomes. Key themes include the influence of AI and automation in service innovation, data ethics, hyper-personalization, and economic impacts. It presents a detailed contact center maturity model and future projections for strategic, operational, and technological growth.

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 CX Megatrends and Projections: Charting the Course for Excellence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The customer experience (CX) ecosystem is undergoing a transformative phase with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), fundamentally altering the landscape of contact centers and customer service technology. This evolution demands more than just system upgrades; it requires a comprehensive reimagining and restructuring of customer journey workflows, processes, and established practices. For businesses aiming to deliver superior CX in the AI era effectively, this overhaul is essential.

Shaping CX organizations of the future

The 2025 CX Megatrends and Projections: Charting the Course for Excellence report, is an executive guide to helping enterprises build a new CX strategy and accompanying technology plan that positions them to meet the servicing needs of increasingly demanding consumers.

The report is broken into three core areas. The first section delves into seven megatrends that CX, contact center, and customer service leaders need to consider as they reevaluate their company's concept and delivery of service. Next is a contact center maturity model which lays out the long-term (10+ years) operating direction for these departments. In the third section, the publisher presents a series of projections that identify anticipated technical and operational changes in contact center and service organizations which take into consideration impacts from the megatrends discussed earlier in the Report.

The 2025 CX Megatrends and Projections: Charting the Course for Excellence report lays out a framework and approach for enterprises to achieve the predominant theme of successfully revamping their contact centers and customer service operations.

Report Scope:



Insightful discussion of seven megatrends influencing the CX market

Examination of how AI and automation are essential enablers of technical and operational improvements and innovation, along with optimal ways to incorporate these capabilities into the CX lifecycle

A look at how intelligent self-service has transformed the user experience in customer- and agent-facing solutions

How data quality, trust, and regulatory compliance are being managed for secure and responsible AI use

Explanation of how hyper-personalization, a critical driver of positive outcomes, is required for improving the CX, EX, and bottom line of most organizations

Review of the economic outlook and impact on profitability, technology budgets, and the approach for updating CX infrastructures

Why contact centers are becoming collaborative ecosystems to reduce complexity and cost and optimize technology

How contact centers are addressing social responsibility and sustainability commitments

Contact center maturity model and service culture transformation, including an overview of the conceptual phases that contact centers will undergo as they evolve into AI-fueled operations

A review of the framework and operating assumptions that underlie the report's projections 61 projections broken down into four main sections: strategic, operational, AI and automation, and technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

3. CX Megatrends for 2025

3.1 AI and Automation

3.2 Intelligent Experiences/Conversational AI

3.3 Data Quality, Trust, and Regulatory Compliance

3.4 Consumer and Employee Expectations and Hyper-Personalization

3.5 Economic Outlook and Impact

3.6 Collaborative Ecosystems

3.7 Sustainability and Social Responsibility

4. Contact Center Outlook

5. Contact Center and Customer Service Projections

5.1 Projection Framework and Operating Assumptions

5.2 Projections for the Future of Contact Centers and Customer Service Organizations

5.3 Setting the Stage for the Future of Service

5.4 Strategic Projections

5.5 Operations

5.6 AI and Automation

5.7 Technology

6. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900