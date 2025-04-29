Flex's Liquid Cooling Business Expands Portfolio With High-Performance Coolant Distribution Unit For AI And HPC Applications

News summary



JetCool's SmartSense Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) liquid-to-liquid solutions support hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation applications

Supported by Flex's advanced manufacturing capabilities and services to enable customers to rapidly scale liquid cooling infrastructure Flex will highlight the CDU at the 2025 OCP EMEA Summit in booth A18

DUBLIN, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCP EMEA Summit -- Flex's (NASDAQ: FLEX ) liquid cooling business, JetCool, today announced the introduction of its SmartSense Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). This in-rack, liquid-to-liquid design is the first in a portfolio that delivers modular, cost-effective solutions to data centers and colocation providers, cooling up to 300kW in a single rack or across multiple high-density racks from a single CDU.

"As AI and high-density workloads push the limits of traditional thermal management, JetCool's new SmartSense CDU represents a leap forward in scalable liquid cooling for power-dense racks," said Rob Campbell, President of Communications, Enterprise, and Cloud at Flex. "By combining JetCool's liquid cooling technologies with Flex's advanced manufacturing capabilities and services, we're enabling customers to address heat challenges while accelerating the deployment of data center infrastructure at scale."

JetCool's SmartSense CDU delivers up to 300kW per rack and over 2MW at the row level, enabling true "free cooling" with inlet temperatures above 60°C - eliminating the need for chillers and reducing both energy and water consumption. When paired with JetCool's SmartPlateTM cold plates, the system provides precision cooling engineered for performance, maintaining full processor utilization even in high ambient environments.

To support the deployment and entire lifecycle of liquid cooling infrastructure, Flex provides a range of services that enable customers to scale liquid cooling solutions faster and with full confidence. With decades of experience supporting customers with liquid cooling around the world, Flex brings deep expertise in in-rack systems, deployment, and long-term operational management that will support SmartSense CDU customers:



Commissioning and system validation – Flex will ensure all SmartSense CDU units are properly installed and integrated, with system-level validation to support operational integrity from day one.

Component availability and rapid fulfillment – Backed by Flex's global logistics infrastructure, critical spare parts will be stocked and delivered rapidly, minimizing service interruptions. Ongoing maintenance with integrated telemetry – The SmartSense CDU will support proactive service strategies, using built-in telemetry and diagnostics to guide long-term system health and performance optimization.

Flex is highlighting the new CDU for the data center community during the 2025 OCP EMEA Summit in Dublin, Ireland. Attendees may visit the JetCool booth A18 for demonstrations and attend Flex's session on April 29 at 2:25 p.m. IST to learn more about how this solution is helping data centers transition to high-efficiency, rack-ready liquid cooling.

Scalable data center advanced manufacturing capabilities, products, and services

Flex provides advanced manufacturing capabilities, innovative power and cooling products, and services that solve for data center power, heat, and scale challenges in the AI era. Accelerate data center infrastructure deployment worldwide with Flex.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

About JetCool

JetCool, a Flex company, is catalyzing breakthroughs in thermal management for compute-intensive applications. The company's liquid cooling solutions provide the essential foundation for semiconductor manufacturers, hyperscalers, and their partners to advance innovations in high-performance computing. Deployed by major chipmakers and OEMs, JetCool's state-of-the-art liquid cooling solutions ensure sustained advancements in device efficiency, performance, reliability, and sustainability. With investments from renowned entities in tech, semiconductor, and venture sectors such as Bosch and DuPont, JetCool continues to uphold its commitment to a forward-thinking mission. For additional information, please visit jetcool.

