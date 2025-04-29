Gocardless Selects Platformed's AI To Automate Rfps, Minimizing Admin And Unlocking Easy Collaboration Across The Business

Platformed's AI-powered knowledge base ensures consistent and high-quality results for GoCardless across all RFPs and DDQs, freeing up time to enhance response quality

LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platformed , the AI-powered request for proposal (RFP) and due diligence questionnaire (DDQ) automation software provider, today announced GoCardless , a leading global bank payment company, has selected Platformed's self-maintaining and AI-powered knowledge base to automate its RFPs.

Through Platformed, GoCardless has been able to greatly accelerate its RFP response processes. The business is now planning to expand its use to cover a greater range of due diligence activities, along with empowering front-end teams to swiftly resolve customer inquiries.

"At GoCardless, we value making things happen, and within 24 hours of onboarding with Platformed, we had automated our first questionnaire with a 70% higher response rate than with our previous provider. Platformed accelerates us towards an accurate first draft, saving time during tight response deadlines which we can invest into response quality. Additionally, Platformed's content management process means a previously day-long task takes half an hour. In our highly regulated industry, trust and accuracy are critical, and Platformed's AI has been a game changer, ensuring precise responses and seamless internal collaboration."

Borja Valiente, VP of Sales and General Manager, UK&I GoCardless

"RFPs and DDQs have been the industry's vehicle for demonstrating that trust for decades, but they usually depend on a great deal of manual work and collaboration across different business units. Platformed's AI-powered and self-maintaining knowledge base, and RFP response automation allows GoCardless to end the repetitive manual work without compromising on quality or accuracy. We're excited to be supporting GoCardless as it continues its monumental growth journey."

Henry Irish, CEO and Founder, Platformed

Platformed's AI-powered RFP/DDQ response automation offering has been developed to help enterprise organizations to respond to RFPs and DDQs in a fraction of the time. Platformed's AI builds and maintains a knowledge base of product and compliance information about your organization, putting an end to manual maintenance and ensuring all information is up-to-date automatically. Organizations can use this AI-powered and self-maintained knowledge base to generate highly accurate and consistent responses to RFPs, DDQs, and one-off questions with a full and comprehensive evidence trail. Platformed can import and export questionnaires in any format - including portals - and enable easier collaboration across teams.

About Platformed

Platformed's AI-powered questionnaire response software is for enterprise organizations in highly regulated markets, balancing multiple RFPs/DDQs per month. Automate responses to RFPs, RFIs, DDQs and SAQs - in whatever format they come. Accelerate your paper process and win more deals with AI-powered consistent, high-quality automated questionnaire responses, and a self-maintaining knowledge base that never goes out of date, allowing you to answer DDQs and RFPs 5x faster.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

