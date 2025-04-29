I Squared Capital Expands In Middle East With New Regional Platform And Riyadh Office

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- I Squared Capital, a leading global infrastructure investment manager, announced today a major expansion of its presence across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the broader Middle East. The firm is building a dedicated regional investment platform to drive infrastructure investments and related activities, underscoring its long-term commitment to one of the world's most dynamic and strategically vital regions.

This next phase of I Squared's regional strategy builds on the successful launch of its Abu Dhabi office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and marks a significant step toward establishing a fully integrated GCC-wide platform.

As part of this expansion, I Squared will open a new office in Riyadh in 2025, deepening its engagement with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The Riyadh office will focus on opportunities in energy transition, digital innovation, infrastructure development, and the development of capital markets-key pillars of the Kingdom's transformation agenda.

To support this expansion, I Squared is pleased to welcome Ali Mandour as Managing Director. Mr. Mandour brings extensive investment banking experience and was most recently at Evercore, where he led a broad range of strategic transactions across sectors in Europe and the Middle East. He joins a growing Middle East investment team based in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Delhi.

“Scaling our platform across the GCC is a strategic priority for I Squared,” said Sadek Wahba, Chairman and Managing Partner of I Squared Capital.“The region's strong fundamentals, bold national visions, and commitment to infrastructure modernization make it a natural fit for our model. We're not just investing-we're partnering to attract Foreign Direct Investment along with operational expertise to build smart, sustainable, and future-ready infrastructure.”

Wahba emphasized I Squared's aim to support global capital investment into the Middle East, particularly from the Global South, across both core infrastructure and the development of capital markets that enable long-term financing for infrastructure assets.

“Whether it's scaling clean energy platforms, deploying digital infrastructure, or modernizing logistics, we believe our hands-on, tech-driven approach aligns perfectly with the region's ambitions,” added Harsh Agrawal, Senior Partner overseeing Asia and the Middle East.

Mahmoud Mohieldin, Senior Policy Advisor at I Squared and a former Minister of Investment for Egypt and Executive Director at the IMF representing 12 middle eastern economies, reinforced the region's current momentum and promising potential:“The Middle East is well poised for sustained economic growth in light of decisive reforms currently underway that place its countries on the path to a more resilient and inclusive economic future.”

About I Squared

I Squared Capital is a leading global infrastructure investor managing $45 billion in assets. We build and scale essential infrastructure businesses that deliver critical services to millions of people worldwide. Our portfolio includes over 90 companies operating in more than 70 countries and spanning sectors such as energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental and social infrastructure. Headquartered in Miami, our team of over 300 professionals is based across offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. Learn more at .

