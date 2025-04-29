NIQ Announces Global Data Collaboration With The Trade Desk To Enhance Audience Targeting

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NIQ, a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced a strategic global collaboration with The Trade Desk, a global leader in advertising technology. The collaboration will integrate NIQ's consumer intelligence and global insights on shopping behaviors into The Trade Desk's platform, supporting marketers to plan and activate ad campaigns more accurately.

These new-to-market audiences, now available on The Trade Desk's media buying platform, will enable advertisers to reach their desired audiences in global markets, with effectiveness and precision. "Our collaboration with The Trade Desk represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide actionable insights across the advertising industry, at a global scale," said Joshua Pisano, Global Head of Product, Media at NIQ . "By integrating NIQ's advanced audiences into The Trade Desk's leading data marketplace, we are empowering advertisers with new data assets that provide more effective ad targeting and drive better marketing performance across global markets.”

Key highlights:



New shopper-based audiences: Advertisers will now be able to access audiences derived from the world's largest collection of omnichannel shopping data, as well as audiences based on digital purchase data and advanced audiences from MRI-Simmons, the leading provider for media planning and insights in the U.S.

NIQ's new shopper-based audiences will be released under the Consumer Canvas TM brand, a new NIQ and MRI-Simmons entity created to enable audience-based solutions for advertisers, agencies and brands. New geo-targeting capabilities: Advertisers will be able to more accurately reach audiences by location, helping them target areas with the most potential for sales growth. The new geo-targeting segments are based on a proprietary mix of consumer, retailer, and market data. The Trade Desk will be the first global technology platform to integrate these geo-targeting segments from NIQ, which will launch with audiences in Western Europe, followed by North America in Q2 and additional markets throughout the rest of 2025.

"Advertisers are increasingly focused on applying data and decisioning to their media-buying strategies," said Jay Goebel, Vice President of Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk. "Our collaboration with NIQ brings advanced retail data and geo-targeting capabilities to our platform, empowering brands to make more informed, data-driven decisions."

For more information about this collaboration, please email ... .

About The Trade Desk:

The Trade DeskTM is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk .

About NIQ:

NIQ is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $ 7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM.

For more information, please visit

