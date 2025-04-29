Governments Consolidate Bitcoin Holdings Amid Strategic Shifts

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Governments worldwide collectively hold over 463,741 bitcoins, amounting to approximately 2.3% of the total supply. The United States leads with 198,012 BTC, valued at around $18.3 billion as of April 2025.

This marks a decline from July 2024, when global government holdings stood at 529,591 BTC. The reduction reflects a trend of asset liquidation among several nations.

In March 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. This initiative consolidates seized bitcoins into a national reserve, prohibiting their sale and positioning them as long-term assets.

China maintains approximately 194,000 BTC, primarily from seizures related to the 2019 PlusToken Ponzi scheme. Despite a ban on cryptocurrency activities, these assets remain in state custody.

El Salvador and Bhutan continue to expand their bitcoin reserves through purchases and mining, diverging from the liquidation trend observed in other countries.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

