EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Circus Introduces AI-Robot for Defense Operations

29.04.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE



Circus Introduces AI-Robot for Defense Operations



CA-M is the world's first autonomous AI-robotics system to fuel troops in high-risk territory and remote field operations.

Engineered for extreme operational environments, CA-M eliminates personnel risk, automates field nutrition logistics, and unlocks critical manpower in defense operations. Active negotiations underway with multiple NATO-aligned and allied defense forces for initial field deployments; classified demonstrations of the CA-M available in Munich.

Munich, April 29, 2025 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ), a global technology company in AI-robotics for autonomous food infrastructure, today introduces the CA-M, the world's first autonomous meal supply AI-robot developed specifically for defense forces operating in high-risk territory and beyond traditional supply lines. With modern military operations facing increasingly complex supply chain challenges, limited meal access, outdated nutrition standards, and the vulnerability of static field kitchens in high-risk zones, the CA-M delivers a breakthrough with fully autonomous, on-demand meal production under extreme operational conditions. By eliminating the dependency on traditional field kitchens and minimizing supply chain personnel in hostile environments, the CA-M redefines how armed forces sustain themselves during operations. The launch of CA-M marks the second product in Circus' AI-robotics line, arriving shortly after the company's start of serial manufacturing for its flagship CA-1 AI-robotic system. Built on the same patented technology as its civilian version CA-1, the CA-M extends the core capabilities into an outdoor, ruggedized format engineered for frontline use. Engineered for rapid deployment and operational agility, the CA-M is embedded in a 20-foot container, ensuring seamless mobility across military logistics networks and operates autonomously through CircusOS-Circus' AI-native operating system. Designed for extreme environments, it significantly reduces the need for human involvement in food preparation and distribution by leveraging robotics and minimal external dependencies. With off-grid features and onboard capacity for ingredients to prepare over 1,000 fresh meals per load, the CA-M ensures autonomous operations even in highly dynamic or remote conditions. “In war and crisis, sustaining military personnel is just as critical as equipping them,” said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus SE.“With the CA-M, we're proud to deliver a new backbone for troop sustainment-targeted nutrition, on demand, at the edge of operations. Developed over more than a year and in deep exchange with frontline operators, the CA-M eliminates complex, manual meal supply processes. It's a bold leap forward that redefines military logistics, a true global invention, and strong international demand confirms the urgent need to reimagine how we power defense missions.” Active negotiations are underway with multiple NATO-aligned and allied defense forces for initial field deployments. A CA-M evaluation unit is available for classified demonstrations in Munich, Germany, and can be booked via the Circus Group website.



About Circus SE Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) is a technology company pioneering embodied AI systems for autonomous meal supply. Headquartered in Munich, Circus develops patent-protected AI robotics and enterprise SaaS solutions that power and extend beyond the CA-1 and CA-M, an AI-robotics-based meal supply system. Built for global food service operators across retail, hospitality, and defense, the CA-Line enables scalable, end-to-end autonomy for meal supply.



Contact: Circus SE

Hongkongstrasse 6

20457 Hamburg

...

29.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Circus SE Hongkongstrasse 6 20457 Hamburg Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2YN355 WKN: A2YN35 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2125776

End of News EQS News Service