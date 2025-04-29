EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Takeover

PVA TePla expands portfolio of high-precision metrology systems through acquisition

29.04.2025 / 08:21 CET/CEST

PVA TePla expands portfolio of high-precision metrology systems through acquisition

Innovative provider of light microscopy systems for analyzing surfaces and layer thicknesses complements the PVA TePla portfolio with high-precision inspection technologies for the semiconductor industry and other sectors

DIVE imaging systems becomes part of the PVA TePla Group with retroactive effect from January 1, 2025 CEO Jalin Ketter: "With its innovative technology for optical material analysis, DIVE is the ideal addition to our existing measuring systems." Wettenberg, April 29, 2025 – PVA TePla AG acquired DIVE imaging systems GmbH with retroactive effect from January 1, 2025. The company offers specially developed innovative solutions for industrial quality control and process optimization. With the integration of DIVE, PVA TePla is expanding its portfolio with additional technologies for high-precision, fast and non-destructive inspection. The leading provider of high-tech solutions in the fields of materials and measurement technology is thus once again strengthening its leading technological position in the metrology sector and paving the way for further growth in this future market. "The integration of DIVE imaging systems GmbH is a further building block on our growth path, in which we are placing a strong focus on our metrology business," says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla. "With its innovative technology for optical material analysis, DIVE is the ideal addition to our existing measuring systems." DIVE, an acronym for "Digital Vision Experts", was founded in March 2023 as a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Beam Technology (IWS) and is based in Radeberg near Dresden. The company's in-house developments in light-based measurement techniques, supported by artificial intelligence, enable precise and non-destructive material analysis of key components for the production of microchips and fuel cells, for example. Among other things, they can be used to examine surface properties, determine layer thicknesses and detect defects and impurities. "Our hyperspectral vision technology represents a significant advance in the quality assurance of various materials and components. By combining hyperspectral sensor technology with artificial intelligence, we make it possible to increase efficiency and quality in many different production areas," says Dr. Philipp Wollmann, Managing Director of DIVE. "With extensive expertise in metrology and process automation, PVA TePla is the ideal home for us to further develop our technologies and transfer them to industrial applications.” DIVE's technology is already being used in several industries. For example, in the semiconductor, energy and automotive industries. It is also suitable for numerous other areas of application in which surfaces and layer thicknesses need to be inspected. About PVA TePla PVA TePla is a leading high-tech company specialized in materials and metrology technology. Established in 1991, PVA TePla develops and manufactures customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement, and processing (Material Solutions), as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, wet-chemical, and optical methods (Metrology). PVA TePla's Technology Hub is an innovation center that focuses on market-oriented research and the development of future-ready advanced materials. The company can cater to highly specific and individual customer requirements with its internal research and development capabilities. Solutions from PVA TePla are applied early in the value chain of products and technologies. They address global challenges associated with the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization, and mobility. PVA TePla has an international footprint with locations across Europe, Asia, and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Germany, and employs about 900 people worldwide. PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate, and German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100). Contact: Dr. Gert Fisahn

Language: English Company: PVA TePla AG Im Westpark 10-12 35435 Wettenberg Germany Phone: 0641/686900 Fax: 0641/68690800 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007461006 WKN: 746100 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

