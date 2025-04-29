The Future Of Real Estate Transactions Has Arrived: Anyone Launches In The U.S.

Anyone logo

The all in one platform you need to buy and sell properties

Anyone is not a listing site. It is the first digital transaction facilitator for real estate.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate remains one of the last multi-trillion-dollar industries still dependent on outdated tools, fragmented workflows, and manual coordination. Today, that

Anyone launches in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and several other international markets - introducing a fully digital, end-to-end transaction platform that empowers buyers, sellers, and agents alike.

With access to over 31 million properties for sale worldwide and a database of 4.6 million realtors , Anyone brings together every stakeholder in the real estate process - all within one seamless interface.

From first viewing to final signature all in one platform

While traditional platforms focus only on listings, Anyone connects the full transaction journey: buyers, sellers, agents, home inspectors, mortgage advisors, and notaries can now collaborate digitally in a single, integrated space.

"We've basically built the Uber of real estate." says Reza Sardeha , founder of Anyone. "The entire transaction - from finding the right home and agent to submitting offers and signing is now handled in one digital workflow."

What Anyone offers:



Fully digital transactions - From scheduling viewings to making offers and closing deals online.

AI-powered agent matchmaking - Buyers and sellers are matched with the most relevant agents using 12+ billion data points.

Centralized communication - All conversations, documents, and updates are managed in one place. No more juggling tools.

Access to over 300 million property data points - Make data-driven decisions with real-time insights into homes and neighborhoods. Truly international platform - With listings from across the globe and local agent expertise, Anyone supports both domestic and cross-border buyers and sellers.

Trusted by real estate agents worldwide

Real estate agents from around the world are already using Anyone to streamline their workflows and better serve clients - including professionals from Germany, France, Canada, Australia, India, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Ireland, and Austria .

Global property access

Buyers can already find homes for sale in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Portugal, Greece, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Ireland , and more. Over the coming weeks, Anyone will expand its listings coverage in each of these markets, aiming to grow from 84% to near-complete coverage (99.99%) of all active listings.

A new take on home financing

Anyone is also developing an innovative mortgage product called the Anyone Mortgage for over two years now , launching in 2026. Designed for first-time buyers and underserved segments, the model aims to make homeownership more accessible by lowering the financial barrier to entry by almost 50%.

About com

Anyone was founded by the team behind Dan - a digital asset marketplace acquired by GoDaddy in 2022. Leveraging deep expertise in simplifying complex digital transactions, the Anyone team has now turned its focus to one of the most important and antiquated industries: real estate.

By building the world's first truly integrated transaction platform for buying and selling homes, Anyone is reshaping the way people access property - making real estate faster, smarter, and more inclusive for everyone.

Photo -

Logo -

