MSI Servers Power The Next-Gen Datacenters At The 2025 OCP EMEA Summit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to be part of open-source innovation and sustainability through our contributions to the Open Compute Project," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of Enterprise Platform Solutions . "We remain committed to advancing open standards, datacenter-focused design, and modular server architecture. Our ability to rapidly develop products tailored to specific customer requirements is central to enabling next-generation infrastructure, making MSI a trusted partner for scalable, high-performance solutions."

The Open Compute CD281-S4051-X2 is a 21" ORv3-compliant 2OU 2-node server designed for hyperscale deployments. Powered by AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors, each node supports a single CPU with up to 500W TDP, twelve DDR5 DIMM slots, and up to twelve PCIe 5.0 E3.S NVMe bays, delivering exceptional memory bandwidth, high-density storage, and ultra-fast data throughput. With Extended Volume Air Cooling (EVAC) CPU heatsinks and support for the ORv3 48VDC power architecture, the platform ensures energy-efficient performance and scalable operation-making it ideal for next-generation cloud datacenters.

Also on display is the Core Compute CD270-S4051-X4 , a high-density 2U 4-node server optimized for cloud computing based on OCP DC-MHS architecture. Each independent node features a single AMD EPYC 9005 Series processor, twelve DDR5 DIMM slots, and three PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays-offering powerful compute, fast storage, and high memory bandwidth in a compact footprint. Its modular architecture, EVAC cooling support for up to 400W per node, and integrated OCP NICs deliver thermal efficiency and connectivity for performance-driven cloud deployments.

As an official OCP Solution Provider , MSI continues to push the boundaries of open standards and datacenter design. Many of MSI's server platforms have been certified as OCP Inspired, reinforcing our ability to rapidly deliver custom solutions tailored to specific customer needs. This certification reflects MSI's ongoing commitment to driving innovation and advancing the open compute ecosystem.

SOURCE Micro-Star INT'L CO., LTD.