Arm Leadership Will Lead The Industry In Reimagining The Possibilities Of AI At COMPUTEX 2025

As AI continues to redefine the world, the choices ahead are more critical than ever-especially for those shaping the future of computing. This session will explore the pivotal decisions facing technology leaders: which compute architectures will scale, and how intelligence can be efficiently and securely deployed across the cloud-to-edge continuum.

Bergey will outline how Arm, in collaboration with its global ecosystem of silicon partners, software developers, and cloud and edge platform innovators, is enabling a future defined by sustainable and scalable AI. Attendees will gain insights into how the industry can collectively accelerate the next era of intelligent computing.

In addition, Arm will take part in the COMPUTEX Forum held on 21st May at Hall 2 of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. As generative AI scales new frontiers in creativity and capability, energy is one of its most urgent challenges, with growing model complexity and compute intensity driving unprecedented power demands and straining infrastructure. James McNiven , Vice President of Product Management, Client Line of Business, Arm, will explore how efficient computing architectures, open ecosystems, and software optimization are key to overcoming these barriers and ensuring AI's sustainable growth in a talk titled " The Scalability of Intelligence: What the Future of AI Demands."

Both the Arm Executive Session and the COMPUTEX Forum are now open for registration. Attendees are invited to join Arm's leadership in reimagining the possibilities of AI-from silicon to software, cloud to edge-and helping shape the intelligent, energy-efficient future.

COMPUTEX 2025 with the theme "AI Next," is set to take place from May 20th to May 23rd at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2. This event will host nearly 1,400 exhibitors across 4,800 booths, showcasing three major themes: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility. Pre-registration for COMPUTEX is now open:

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

