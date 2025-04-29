Global Landscaping Services Market To Reach USD 657.5 Billion By 2035, Driven By Sustainability And Urban Development

Rising demand for green spaces, climate-resilient designs, and urban beautification fuels 6.2% CAGR in global landscaping services through 2035.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global landscaping services market is experiencing significant growth, with an expected market size of USD 354.9 billion in 2025, set to expand to USD 657.5 billion by 2035. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 to 2035. The increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces, combined with the surge in both residential and commercial property developments, is driving the rapid expansion of this industry. As the global focus on sustainability and green spaces continues to grow, landscaping services are evolving beyond traditional yard maintenance, offering innovative solutions for climate resilience, environmental benefits, and urban beautification.Discover key market opportunities – Request your sample report now!#5245502d47422d3136393231Expansion of Landscaping Services: Key Drivers and Market TrendsThe landscaping services market encompasses a broad range of activities, including design, installation, maintenance, and management of outdoor spaces for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. A key factor contributing to the remarkable growth of this market is the increasing consumer demand for professionally designed and maintained green spaces. As urbanization continues to rise, particularly in emerging economies, the need for well-designed outdoor spaces that offer both aesthetic appeal and environmental benefits has never been higher.Urban centers, in particular, are investing heavily in public parks, green roofs, and sustainable landscaping initiatives to improve the quality of life for residents. Residential landscaping services are also seeing significant growth, as homeowners increasingly recognize the value of beautifully designed gardens, lawns, and outdoor living spaces. Furthermore, commercial sectors such as hospitality, retail, and office complexes are turning to professional landscaping services to improve their brand image and create inviting environments for customers and employees alike.Technological Advancements and Eco-Friendly Landscaping SolutionsAnother driving force behind the growth of the landscaping services market is the rising integration of technology and sustainable practices. Innovations in landscaping technology, such as automated irrigation systems, smart lighting, and drone-based landscape design, are revolutionizing the industry. These advancements not only improve the efficiency and effectiveness of landscaping services but also help conserve water, reduce energy consumption, and lower carbon footprints.Sustainability is also becoming a central focus within the landscaping sector. With an increased awareness of environmental issues such as climate change and the importance of conserving natural resources, landscaping companies are incorporating more eco-friendly practices into their operations. These practices include the use of native plants, drought-tolerant landscaping, and organic materials that reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides.In addition, the adoption of green infrastructure solutions, such as permeable paving, green walls, and rain gardens, is gaining momentum. These solutions help manage stormwater, enhance biodiversity, and improve air quality, all while creating visually appealing outdoor spaces.Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Home and Living Sector Reports!Challenges Facing the Landscaping Services MarketWhile the landscaping services market is projected to grow from USD 354.9 billion in 2025 to USD 657.5 billion by 2035, several challenges could hinder this growth..Labor Shortages: There's a growing shortage of skilled labor, which impacts service delivery and increases costs..Rising Material Costs: The cost of raw materials like plants and equipment is rising, making it harder for businesses to maintain profitability..Environmental Regulations: Landscaping companies face increasing pressure to comply with sustainability regulations, which can add to operational complexities..Weather Variability: Seasonal changes and extreme weather events can disrupt project timelines and impact demand for services..Intense Competition: The market is highly competitive, and price sensitivity among consumers can erode profit margins.Key Players.BrightView Holdings.The Davey Tree Expert Company.TruGreen.LandCare.Bartlett Tree Experts.SavATree.Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC.The Grounds Guys.USA Lawns.Clintar Commercial Outdoor ServicesGet Full Access of this Report:Key SegmentsBy Type:By type, the segmentation is done in landscape maintenance, landscape and garden design and construction, and landscape and garden enhancement.By Application:By application, the segmentation is done as landscaping services for commercial and landscaping services for households.By Region:The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa.Explore Related Research Reports on Home and Living IndustryElectric Air Freshener Market Outlook: Trends, Growth, and Forecast Through 2035:Furniture Polish Market Outlook: Trends, Growth, and Forecast to 2035:Magnetic Grill Market Outlook: Trends, Growth, and Forecast to 2035:Plush Blanket Market Outlook: Growth Trends and Forecast to 2035:Residential Hobs Market Analysis - Trends, Growth & Forecast to 2035:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. Key Players.BrightView Holdings.The Davey Tree Expert Company.TruGreen.LandCare.Bartlett Tree Experts.SavATree.Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC.The Grounds Guys.USA Lawns.Clintar Commercial Outdoor ServicesGet Full Access of this Report:Key SegmentsBy Type:By type, the segmentation is done in landscape maintenance, landscape and garden design and construction, and landscape and garden enhancement.By Application:By application, the segmentation is done as landscaping services for commercial and landscaping services for households.By Region:The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa.Explore Related Research Reports on Home and Living IndustryElectric Air Freshener Market Outlook: Trends, Growth, and Forecast Through 2035:Furniture Polish Market Outlook: Trends, Growth, and Forecast to 2035:Magnetic Grill Market Outlook: Trends, Growth, and Forecast to 2035:Plush Blanket Market Outlook: Growth Trends and Forecast to 2035:Residential Hobs Market Analysis - Trends, Growth & Forecast to 2035:

