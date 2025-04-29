403
Bitcoin Holds Above $94,000 As ETF Inflows And Institutional Moves Shape Market Outlook
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 29, 2025, Bitcoin traded steadily above $94,000, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising to $2.96 trillion. This stability followed a surge in institutional activity, as reported by Farside Investors and CoinMarketCap.
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF led the way with a $970.9 million inflow on April 28, 2025, pushing Bitcoin's price up by 3.7% and triggering a 28% spike in trading volume within an hour of the announcement.
This inflow highlighted the growing role of spot Bitcoin ETFs in channeling institutional capital and influencing short-term price dynamics. Despite this surge, not all ETF products saw net gains.
ARKB and FBTC recorded outflows totaling $313.2 million, reflecting some investors reallocating or reducing their Bitcoin exposure. Invesco's ETF reported zero net flow, suggesting a pause in new institutional buying.
These mixed flows indicate a market that remains cautious, with some participants locking in profits while others increase their exposure. Technical analysis shows Bitcoin consolidating above key moving averages, with the price action holding within a pivotal zone around $94,500.
The market awaits a decisive move, as a daily close above $94,970 would confirm continued strength. On-chain data from Glassnode reveals a 3.1% drop in active addresses and a net inflow of 12,500 BTC to exchanges, signaling potential selling pressure.
However, the number of wallets holding over one Bitcoin increased by 12%, suggesting larger players continue to accumulate. Ethereum traded at $1,801, with a $217.5 billion market cap.
Institutional Interest in Ethereum Fuels Upside Potential
Ethereum ETFs saw $64.1 million in net inflows, primarily into ETHA, indicating ongoing institutional interest. Exchange reserves for Ethereum dropped by 3.1%, reducing immediate selling pressure.
Whale inflows surged by over 2,600%, hinting at potential upward movement toward the $2,000 level. Other major coins showed mixed results.
Solana traded at $146.28, down 1.81%, after a volatile week in which it briefly climbed above $150. XRP held at $2.27, with a slight daily loss. Litecoin and Dogecoin registered minor declines, reflecting the broader market's cautious tone.
In addition, market sentiment remains neutral, with the Fear & Greed Index at 53. Business leaders and analysts point to positive institutional developments as a key support for Bitcoin's price.
Standard Chartered projects a possible rally toward $120,000, driven by a shift away from U.S. assets. However, traders are looking for new catalysts, such as upcoming macroeconomic data, to fuel a break above $95,000 and toward the $100,000 mark.
The current market landscape reflects a balance between bullish institutional flows and cautious profit-taking. ETF inflows, especially into BlackRock's IBIT, continue to drive confidence.
However, declining activity in some funds and on-chain signals of selling pressure suggest that volatility may persist. Traders and investors remain focused on ETF trends, technical resistance levels, and macroeconomic indicators as they navigate the evolving crypto market.
