IBM Unveils USD150 Billion Investment in US
(MENAFN) IBM revealed on Monday that it plans to invest USD150 billion in the United States over the next five years.
The tech behemoth stated that this substantial investment will not only support the country's economy but also accelerate IBM’s efforts to enhance its global leadership in computing technologies.
Based on the company's statement, the proposed investment will focus on increasing the production of quantum computers within the US over the next five years.
This move is expected to significantly contribute to the growth and development of quantum computing capabilities.
IBM’s strategic investment could potentially position it as one of the largest technology employers in the nation.
Moreover, the company might develop the world's most advanced quantum computer system and begin the design of quantum computers domestically within the United States.
Arvind Krishna, the Chairman of IBM, remarked: "Technology doesn't just build the future – it defines it. We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities."
