EXANTE Hosts Landmark AI & Compliance Summit In Malta, Uniting Regulators, Innovators, And Industry Leaders

Future of Compliance 2025

- Natalia Taft, Global Head of Compliance at EXANTEST JULIAN'S, MALTA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning prime brokerage leader EXANTE, trading in Malta under XNT Ltd., is proud to announce the inaugural Future of Compliance 2025 conference, a high-profile international event set to take place at ME by Meliá Malta (the Mercury Tower) on 15 May 2025. Designed to explore best practices and the toughest compliance challenges in rapidly evolving financial markets, this exclusive gathering will bring together top compliance professionals, regulators, legal experts, and fintech pioneers to shape the future of compliance in the age of AI, offering unparalleled networking opportunities for leading voices and innovators.Hosted in one of Europe's most dynamic financial centres, the one-day summit will lift the lid on real enforcement cases and daily professional dilemmas to offer cutting-edge insights and practical tools with a sharp focus on the real-world impact of emerging technologies, regulatory pressure, and ethical leadership.Crucially, the summit will offer the opportunity for an open debate of the toughest challenges at hand and examine how compliance professionals can lead through complexity, leverage AI responsibly, and safeguard clients, partners, and financial integrity in a high-speed, high-risk environment.“Future of Compliance 2025 is not just a conference,” said Natalia Taft, Global Head of Compliance at EXANTE.“It's a call to action for our industry. As AI and automation revolutionise the world around us, compliance must evolve from a defensive function to a proactive, strategic force. We are proud to position Malta at the center of this global dialogue.”“EXANTE's mission is clear: to champion open dialogue, inspire regulatory progress, and promote ethical leadership. Future of Compliance 2025 marks a pivotal moment in Malta's emergence as a serious global player in the compliance and regtech space - and sets a new standard for how the industry can come together to drive real-world change.”Featured speakers Include:- Julian Goffin, Co-Founder & CEO, Alunafi Ltd- Joseph Attard, International Compliance Director, Entain- Hon. Dr José A. Herrera, Legal Advisor & Former Minister, Malta- Ariane Azzopardi, Director, KPMG Malta- Chris Foye, Senior Director, Strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions- Nitzan Boyarsky, AI Agents Compliance, Sedric AI- Vanessa Vella, Head of AFC & Compliance, RSM Malta...and many more senior voices from EXANTE, Deloitte, MAP S.Platis, Fenech & Fenech Advocates, MK Fintech, and international advisory boards.For further information or to register for the event, visit:About EXANTEMalta-headquartered XNT LTD., trading under the trademark name of EXANTE, is a global fintech company initially established in 2011. Since then, the EXANTE brand has also established its presence with further offices and regulatory oversight in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Dubai, Cyprus and Poland under its respective legal entities in those regions. The award-winning investment platform offers access to 50+ global financial markets, 8 asset classes and 1m+ instruments, from one easy multi-currency account, using proprietary technology. It offers fully customisable solutions, advanced trading modules, and robust infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and client satisfaction, EXANTE offers comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors worldwide.For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visitMedia Contact: Julia Chapman, ...DISCLAIMER:This article is provided for informational purposes only and reflects the views of XNT LTD. as of the date of publication. The information contained herein is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of writing but may be subject to change without notice. XNT LTD. does not make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the completeness or accuracy of the information provided. This article does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, and should not be relied upon as such. Furthermore, nothing in this article should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or financial product. Readers are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any decisions based on the content of this article.

