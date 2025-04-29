Vidau AI Secured New Round Of Funding To Redefine Video Ad Creation

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VidAU AI, a trailblazer in AI-powered video advertising, has secured a new round of funding round led by Nuohai Venture Capital. Building on its Pre-A round in September 2024 with Nuohui Investment and earlier support from River Jin Technology, this investment marks a pivotal milestone for the company. With this capital, VidAU aims to solidify its position as the leading AI agent for video advertising, making it easier than ever for brands and marketers to produce captivating video creatives that resonate with audiences worldwide.

The funding will accelerate VidAU's expansion across product innovation, global markets, and talent acquisition. From shoppable videos and personalized product storytelling to interactive experiences, the platform will be designed to drive instant engagement and real-time purchases. As content-led commerce continues to grow, VidAU is positioning brands at the heart of this transformation through innovative AI technology.

These innovations are expected to boost viewer engagement by 50% and lift campaign effectiveness by 30%, with early feedback suggesting a 20% increase in user satisfaction within six months. VidAU will also expand into high-growth markets like North America and Europe, targeting a 50% surge in regional users and a 30% rise in its global customer base. To support this growth, VidAU will onboard new AI and engineering experts, accelerating feature development by 35% and enhancing platform stability, which could improve user satisfaction by 15%.

Updates to tools like digital avatars and multilingual voice overs will streamline video creation, potentially increasing active users by 25% and doubling conversion rates, while fresh creative styles like cinematic animations may drive a 20% uptick in premium subscriptions. By 2025, VidAU projects a 300% revenue increase, a 200% rise in users, and a 65% boost in customer satisfaction globally.

Innovative AI Tools Set to Transform Video Creation for Brands

At the heart of VidAU's mission are CEO Joanna Chan and co-founder Andy Liu, who envision video as a transformative force for businesses of all sizes. Chan emphasizes that this funding brings them closer to making video ads a game-changer, stating that, "This investment is about empowering every business, big or small, with standout video content." Liu complements this by focusing on the customer journey, noting, "We're turning video into a direct path in the consumer funnel, straight from interest to purchase." With this latest round of funding, their vision is turning into reality, as VidAU scales up its tools to meet the growing demand for seamless, sales-driven video creation.

Bringing this vision to life, VidAU's strength lies in its practical AI offerings, designed to deliver real value to users. The platform makes video creation fast and seamless, turning a product link into a polished, multilingual video in just minutes. Data-driven insights and A/B testing help users optimize their campaigns for maximum results. Creative flexibility is central to the experience. With options ranging from lifelike digital avatars to casual, user-generated content styles, all accessible through an intuitive interface. VidAU's commitment to ethical AI practices, strong security, and user-friendly design has earned the trust of industry leaders like Anker, Miniso, and eBay, ensuring its tools remain powerful, reliable, and easy to use.

VidAU AI: Pioneering the Future of Video-Driven E-Commerce

Looking ahead, VidAU is positioning itself to lead the charge in content-driven e-commerce, a sector poised to account for 17% of global online sales by 2025. By seamlessly blending video engagement with instant purchasing opportunities, the company is not just adapting to trends but actively shaping the future of how brands connect with consumers. Liu underscores this forward-thinking approach, saying, "We're building the tools that define what's next in e-commerce."

This landmark funding sets VidAU on a path to revolutionize video advertising. Whether you're a marketer, creator, or business leader, now is the time to explore what VidAU can do for you. Visit VidAU today and discover how its AI-driven solutions can help you craft standout video content that drives results, in minutes.

SOURCE VidAU

