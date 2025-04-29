'Sustainability In The Digital Age': Qatar CSR Summit 2025 Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatar CSR Summit 2025 kicked off yesterday in Doha under the theme“Sustainability in the Digital Age”.

In her opening remarks, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater stated:“As part of its comprehensive educational policy, the Ministry is committed to promoting social responsibility within the public sector through a range of initiatives aimed at empowering Qatari youth, encouraging their active participation in the community, and fostering the values of good citizenship.



“We believe that social responsibility is not limited to individuals alone, but also extends to government institutions, which serve as a model in effectively utilizing resources and capabilities for the benefit of society.”

She reaffirmed the Ministry's dedication to advancing this approach through sustained collaboration with relevant stakeholders, with the ultimate goal of enhancing the quality of life and reinforcing Qatar's global leadership in social responsibility.

The Minister explained that the conference falls within the framework of the National Social Responsibility Program, appreciating Qatar University's interest in this field as a pillar of the academic community in Qatar.

She stated that the university actively participates through the pioneering initiatives it launches annually to create a positive impact on the local and regional community. It also seeks to instill human and social values ​​and enhance the status of the State of Qatar as a role model regionally and globally.

She added that the Ministry believes that social solidarity, mutual support, and coexistence are the keys to success in building societies characterized by friendship and understanding, as an approach adopted by the State of Qatar and all its institutions.

The Minister noted that individualism is a factor of division and that values ​​are first instilled at home and refined in schools and universities, flourishing through the collaboration of all institutions and individuals in society.

She emphasized that Qatar has worked to develop educational curricula that focus on human values ​​such as peaceful coexistence, justice, equality, and volunteer work, making education a powerful tool in activating social responsibility. The state's efforts have also included developing partnerships with non-governmental and international organizations and joining relevant international conventions, such as the United Nations Global Compact, as well as activating cooperation with institutions and organizations.

President of Qatar University Dr. Omar Al Ansari, stated,“Qatar University is recognised as one of the leading educational institutions that places social responsibility at the heart of its priorities. In recent years, the university has made significant strides in enhancing its global reputation, driven by its steadfast commitment to sustainable development and its active contributions to local, regional, and international communities”.