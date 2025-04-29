403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Washington Affirms Support To Unite Of Libya's Military Institutes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 29 (KUNA) -- The United States affirmed on Monday that it would continue its support to unite Libya's military institutes in the country that suffered from over a decade of government and military divisions.
This affirmation came during a high-level reception on April 28 at the Department of State, which saw Senior Bureau Official Tim Lenderking, Senior Advisor Massad Boulos, and Special Envoy Richard Norland host a delegation led by Lt. General Saddam Haftar, the envoy of the General Commander of the Libyan National Army.
The Department of State's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs revealed in an X statement that the officials "agreed that a secure, united, and prosperous Libya, with strong technocratic institutions including the National Oil Corporation and Central Bank of Libya, will be better able to do business with the United States and U.S. companies." "The United States will continue to engage officials from western and eastern Libya and to support Libyan efforts to unify their military institutions as Libyans secure their sovereignty." Back in February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend the national emergency with respect to Libya for an additional year period, deeming the situation in Libya as "an unusual and exceptional threat" for his country's national security, and foreign policy. (end) asj
This affirmation came during a high-level reception on April 28 at the Department of State, which saw Senior Bureau Official Tim Lenderking, Senior Advisor Massad Boulos, and Special Envoy Richard Norland host a delegation led by Lt. General Saddam Haftar, the envoy of the General Commander of the Libyan National Army.
The Department of State's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs revealed in an X statement that the officials "agreed that a secure, united, and prosperous Libya, with strong technocratic institutions including the National Oil Corporation and Central Bank of Libya, will be better able to do business with the United States and U.S. companies." "The United States will continue to engage officials from western and eastern Libya and to support Libyan efforts to unify their military institutions as Libyans secure their sovereignty." Back in February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend the national emergency with respect to Libya for an additional year period, deeming the situation in Libya as "an unusual and exceptional threat" for his country's national security, and foreign policy. (end) asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment