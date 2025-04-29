403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Says France Has ‘No Place’ for Racism After Muslim Murder
(MENAFN) French Leader Emmanuel Macron strongly denounced the horrific murder of a Muslim man within a mosque in southern France, labeling it an act of extreme cruelty.
He emphasized that racism and hatred based on religion have "no place" in French society.
Macron also reaffirmed that "freedom of worship cannot be violated," and extended solidarity to "our fellow Muslim citizens" in light of the deadly assault that occurred on Friday in the small town of La Grand-Combe, located in the Gard department.
Premier Francois Bayrou joined the condemnation, describing the act as an "Islamophobic atrocity." The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) went further, referring to the incident as an "anti-Muslim terrorist attack" and appealed to the Muslim community to remain alert and cautious.
Jewish groups also reacted with strong disapproval. The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) labeled the killing a "despicable crime that must revolt the hearts of all French people," expressing solidarity across faith lines.
The individual suspected of committing the attack has been identified as Olivier H., a French national of Bosnian descent born in 2004.
After several days evading law enforcement, he reportedly turned himself in at a police station in Pistoia, Italy, as reported by the media.
He has been detained and legal steps are being taken to facilitate his return to France through extradition.
Based on official reports, the 24-year-old victim, originally from Mali, suffered between 40 and 50 stab wounds while he was engaged in prayer inside the mosque early Friday morning.
He emphasized that racism and hatred based on religion have "no place" in French society.
Macron also reaffirmed that "freedom of worship cannot be violated," and extended solidarity to "our fellow Muslim citizens" in light of the deadly assault that occurred on Friday in the small town of La Grand-Combe, located in the Gard department.
Premier Francois Bayrou joined the condemnation, describing the act as an "Islamophobic atrocity." The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) went further, referring to the incident as an "anti-Muslim terrorist attack" and appealed to the Muslim community to remain alert and cautious.
Jewish groups also reacted with strong disapproval. The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) labeled the killing a "despicable crime that must revolt the hearts of all French people," expressing solidarity across faith lines.
The individual suspected of committing the attack has been identified as Olivier H., a French national of Bosnian descent born in 2004.
After several days evading law enforcement, he reportedly turned himself in at a police station in Pistoia, Italy, as reported by the media.
He has been detained and legal steps are being taken to facilitate his return to France through extradition.
Based on official reports, the 24-year-old victim, originally from Mali, suffered between 40 and 50 stab wounds while he was engaged in prayer inside the mosque early Friday morning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment