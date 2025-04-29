DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Medical Express Ambulance, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
NEWTOWN, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Medical Express Ambulance, Inc. ("MedEx"). MedEx learned of suspicious activity on its network in March 2024.
About Medical Express Ambulance, Inc.
MedEx is a Chicago-area provider of medical transportation services, including emergency response, life support, and air ambulance transport.
What happened?
On or about March 18, 2024, MedEx learned that certain personal information of patients they have transported may have been stolen in a data breach. MedEx launched an investigation with the assistance of a third-party cybersecurity firm to determine the extent of the data breach. The list of individuals impacted by the data breach was finalized on March 19, 2025, and the company notified the Maine Attorney General on April 24, 2025.
What type of information was stolen?
The personal information in the compromised files may have included:
-
Names
Dates of Birth
Demographic Information
Social Security Numbers
Driver's License Number
Medical Information
Financial Information
Health Insurance Information
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning MedEx, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the MedEx data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: [email protected]
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.
