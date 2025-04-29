Trexity Partners With Rye Consulting To Lead U.S. Expansion

Rye Consulting Group, LLC

Canadian Delivery Platform Gains Traction Nationally, Now Sets Sights on U.S. Growth

- Alok AhujaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trexity , Canada's leading same-day, last-mile local delivery platform, has engaged Rye Consulting Group, LLC (RCG, LLC) to help guide its expansion into the U.S. market. The partnership marks a pivotal moment in Trexity's evolution-from a top logistics provider in Canada to a scalable, cross-border solution for small and medium-sized businesses across North America.“Partnering with Rye Consulting Group will accelerate our U.S. growth,” said Alok Ahuja , CEO of Trexity.“Their expertise across logistics, tech, and capital formation makes them an ideal strategic partner as we expand our reach.”A Proven Platform, Poised to Scale - In Q4 2024, Trexity continued to scale its networks across all markets, as national demand grew. When a surprise Canada Post strike disrupted delivery across Canada during the holidays, Trexity was ready and seamlessly filled the gap-providing the opportunity of immediate, same-day delivery for thousands of panicked small businesses across the country. The company's performance earned national media attention and catalyzed conversations with enterprise partners and retail networks.“We didn't expect a national disruption, but we were ready for it”, Ahuja recounts.“We delivered-literally and operationally-without missing a beat.”Record Growth and 2025 Ambitions - In 2024, Trexity delivered over 611,000 packages to 92,626 postal codes, covering 34% of Canadian FSAs (Forward Sortation Areas). With platform stability and growing courier capacity, the company aims to reach 75% national coverage in 2025, fueled by new integrations and merchant growth.Trexity is experiencing accelerated revenue expansion, driven by increased adoption among small businesses and rising demand for dependable, same-day delivery. From prescriptions and perishables to retail and local services, Trexity has demonstrated success in Canada's highest-density business corridors, proving its readiness to scale.U.S. Market Entry & Strategic Leadership - To support its entry into the United States, Trexity has retained Rye Consulting Group, LLC, a strategic advisory firm led by logistics veteran Edward A. Bugniazet, CEO and Founder of RCG, LLC, to guide partnership development, expansion planning, and go-to-market strategy.“Trexity has already shown it can scale, serve a national market, and deliver when it matters most,” said Bugniazet.“With strong integrations, a trusted delivery model, and momentum, the time is right to scale Trexity into key U.S. markets.”Opportunity: Addressable Market of 33.2M Businesses - Trexity's expansion comes at a time of surging demand for same-day delivery among the U.S.'s 33.2 million small businesses, which make up 99.9% of all American enterprises. Key market indicators include:● U.S. e-commerce sales topped $1.1 trillion in 2023, up from $960 billion in 2021 (U.S. Census Bureau). Local businesses are increasingly offering same-day or next-day delivery to stay competitive with giant big-box and online retailers.● Curbside pickup and local delivery grew 67% during the pandemic and remain popular post-COVID. (McKinsey)● Over 75% of US consumers expect same-day delivery when ordering from local retailers. (PwC)“These trends validate what we've believed from day one,” said Ahuja.“Small businesses deserve delivery solutions that are fast, reliable, and built for their scale. That's exactly what Trexity offers.”Trexity's merchant-agnostic, fully scalable platform enables on-demand, same-day delivery across diverse sectors-from florists and bakeries to pharmacies, boutiques, and beyond.About Trexity - Based in Canada, Trexity is a same-day, last-mile delivery platform designed to empower local merchants with real-time courier tracking, fast onboarding, and seamless integrations with major e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, Lightspeed, 2Ship, and Bringg. For more information, .About Rye Consulting Group LLC - Rye Consulting Group, LLC, is a US-based boutique strategic advisory firm focused on business development, market expansion, and capital formation for high-growth companies across logistics, technology, and consumer sectors. For more information, .For media inquiries, partnership interest, or investor information, please contact:Edward A. Bugniazet, Founder and CEO, Rye Consulting Group, LLCEmail: ...Phone: 203-247-0289RCG, LLC's website:Rod Zylstra, VP Marketing, TrexityEmail: ...Phone: 613-277-3065Trexity's website:

