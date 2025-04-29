403
International Polo Tour Joins 'Polo For Freedom' Hostage Aid Worldwide Annual Fundraiser
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wellington, Fla., Apr. 28, 2025- In support of Hostage Aid's recent efforts freeing hostages and unlawful detainees and their continued global efforts, Florida-based the International Polo Tour (IPT) has announced their participation in this year's Polo for Freedom fundraiser on Saturday, May 17th in Virginia.
"We are honored for the opportunity to directly contribute to such an incredible cause," stated IPT Founder Tareq Salahi. "During this year's Polo for Freedom match, we will be standing in solidarity with those who have had their lives upended by wrongful imprisonment, as well as raising awareness for an organization working everyday to bring those people home."
"We will ensure that this game is not only unforgettable, but a success raising essential support for Hostage Aid's ongoing mission."
On March 6th, it was reported that President Trump had met with multiple recently-freed hostages and journalists, including Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov, Eli Sharabi, Keith Siegel, Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher and Noa Argamani, who were released safely following the work and ongoing efforts of Hostage Aid Worldwide.
The International Polo Tour is no stranger to fighting for philanthropic causes- earlier this year, the IPT offered their support to childhood cancer charity Polo for Life in a match held on Field 1 of Wellington's historic National Polo Center. This September, the IPT will also be holding its annual Sunset Polo match in support of long-time charity partner We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC).
Salahi added, "When the International Polo Tour was founded, one of our primary goals was uniting cultures and celebrating both diversity and common bonds. We are much stronger when we are together, and we look forward to sending a powerful message for justice, strength, and humanity."
The Polo for Freedom match will be held:
Saturday, May 17th, 2025
Freedom Farm Arena
7673 Charnick Rd, Warrenton, VA 20115
3:30 PM – 7:00 PM
About the International Polo Tour:
The International Polo Tour, founded by Captain Tareq Salahi, brings the love of Polo to a wider audience, uniting international cultures in a celebration of both their common bonds and their diversity. From Snow Polo to Beach Polo to Elephant Polo, IPT provides support worldwide, including Argentina, Australia, Asia, England, South America, Italy, and throughout the United States including the high-net-worth region of the Capitol Region area of Washington D.C and the Northeast & Florida markets.
This game is rich with tradition in markets around the world, reaching far beyond the field. To fully capture the spirit of America and its international challengers, as well as the imagination and enthusiasm of their people, this cooperative effort combines government relations, upscale consumer goods, and tourism initiatives. It serves as an economic development engine for the United States and its international partners.
The IPT is thankful for all of its incredible sponsors and supporters, including ESPN, Hotels at Sea® Luxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea®, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Nutrl Vodka, Oui Producciones, Equine Sports Marketing, Oasis Winery® & Celebration Vineyards, and Great Meadow.
About Hotels at Sea Luxury Cruises:
Hotels at Sea® Luxury Cruises is a Florida company owned by Tareq Salahi. It is based in Wellington in Palm Beach County. The company is well known for its award-winning cruises and polo sport programs. It offers unbeatable individual suite rates on all luxury cruises, expeditions, discovery ships, and private luxury yachts including groups, conferences & charters.
About Hostage Aid Worldwide:
Hostage Aid is a non-profit NGO 501(c)(3) that was recently established in September 2020 by a group of former hostages from around the world, families of hostages and subject matter experts, all of whom, based on their different personal experiences as well as suffering have banded together to fight for the release of hostages globally while aiming to prevent this inhumane act of hostage taking from occurring against other innocent people.
