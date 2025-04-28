DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of KYB Americas Corporation Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at KYB Americas Corporation ("KYB"). KYB learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about February 18, 2025.

About KYB Americas Corporation

KYB Americas Corporation, the U.S. branch of KYB Corporation, supplies hydraulic parts for industries like automotive, aerospace, and construction.

What happened?

On or around February 18, 2025, KYB discovered that certain systems within its network were inaccessible. They initiated an investigation to determine the reasons for this issue. The investigation revealed that personal information in KYB's systems may have been accessed and acquired by an unauthorized third party between February 11 and February 17, 2025.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names

Social Security numbers

Driver's License number Account number, credit or debit card number, along with any required security code, access code, or password necessary for accessing an individual's financial account.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning KYB, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the KYB data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED