Workplace Accidents In Jordan Cost Over JD1.25 Billion Annually - Experts

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Workplace accidents and injuries are not just numbers; they represent significant economic and non-material losses for individuals and institutions, according to Tamkeen Organisation for Legal Aid and Human Rights.

“In Jordan, the financial cost of such incidents is estimated at more than 4.2 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), translating into losses exceeding JD1.25 billion,” Tamkeen said in a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

The organisation added that such costs include medical treatment, hospital stays, and transportation expenses related to injuries.

Despite continuous efforts to improve workplace safety, experts emphasise that current measures are not sufficient to curb the economic and human toll of occupational accidents.

Nada Ali, a labour rights expert, said:“There is a pressing need for enhanced preventive strategies and stricter enforcement of safety regulations. Investing in occupational health and safety is not just a legal obligation; it is an economic necessity.”

On the same note, industrial safety specialist Omar Hilal told The Jordan Times:“The hidden costs, including psychological impact on workers and reputational damage to companies, are even higher than direct medical expenses. Companies must integrate a culture of safety across all operational levels.”

Tamkeen's latest figures also called for enhanced cooperation between the private sector, labour unions, and regulatory authorities to create safer work environments and decrease the financial burden of accidents.

As the Kingdom aims to enhance its economy, reducing the incidence and impact of workplace injuries could unlock“significant” potential, protect workers' well-being, and support sustainable growth, experts pointed out.