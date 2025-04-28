Workers At Greco Steel Products On Strike, Demand Union Recognition

SPRINGDALE, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with the full support of the Iron Workers Union, workers at Greco Steel Products, Inc. walked off the job and launched an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike in response to ongoing illegal conduct by the company and its representatives.

In October 2024, Greco workers voted overwhelmingly to unionize with the Iron Workers International Union in a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is an independent agency of the U.S. government that oversees labor relations. Its primary functions include protecting the rights of employees to organize and engage in collective bargaining, investigating unfair labor practices, and conducting elections for labor union representation.

"I'm standing up because we deserve better pay and a voice on the job. I am a single father trying to raise a child on low wages." Jerry Harris, who has worked at Greco for six years went on to say, "I work hard at a full-time job while the cost of living keeps going up. I feel like I'm being taken advantage of by Greco with these low wages."

Despite the clear decision of its workforce, Greco has engaged in a pattern of retaliation and obstruction, including reducing hours, issuing unjustified layoffs, deploying intimidation tactics before the election, and filing frivolous objections intended to delay negotiations and undermine the workers' right to union representation.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union

