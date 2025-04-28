First Horizon Bank, The NC Courage And The Town Of Cary, NC Celebrate Partnership With New Signage And A Ribbon Cutting At First Horizon Stadium

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While WakeMed retains the sole naming rights to the wider park, First Horizon branding is visible throughout the stadium. In addition to the North Carolina Courage, the stadium is home to North Carolina FC of the USL Championship and hosts a variety of collegiate and high school sporting events throughout the year, including the NCAA Division I College Cup.

"It's exciting to see First Horizon's name in lights and across the Stadium. The expansion of this partnership is a testament to our dedication to this community and our connection with sports fans across the region," said Laura Bunn, Mid-Atlantic Regional President for First Horizon Bank. "This relationship further underscores our long-term commitment to growth and excellence – we're proud to be featured in First Horizon Stadium as the 'Official Bank of the North Carolina Courage' and thrilled to serve the community through this partnership."

"We are proud to celebrate this exciting new chapter with the official unveiling of First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park . Our partnership with First Horizon Bank is more than a naming rights agreement-it's a strategic alignment rooted in shared values of leadership, innovation, and community impact. Together, we're not only investing in the future of women's soccer but also reinforcing the Triangle as a premier destination for sport, business, and culture," said Courage President Francie Gottsegen.

"The Town of Cary is excited to begin this new chapter with First Horizon Bank and the North Carolina Courage. The partnership not only reinforces Cary's reputation as a premier destination for sporting events but also underscores our shared commitment to providing our citizens and fans with high-quality facilities and special experiences they won't find anywhere else," said Town of Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ), with $81.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .

About North Carolina Courage

Competing in their ninth season of competition in 2025, the Courage began play in the National Women's Soccer League (USSF Division I) in 2017. The Courage were formed when Steve Malik purchased the Western New York Flash and relocated the franchise to Cary, North Carolina. The team plays home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and is the winningest club in NWSL history, claiming seven league trophies as three-time NWSL Shield winners (2017, 2018, 2019), two-time NWSL Champions (2018, 2019), and two-time UKG NWSL Challenge Cup champions (2022, 2023). The Courage also won the 2018 ICC Championship. Follow the Courage on the web at and on social media @TheNCCourage.

About Cary, North Carolina

With excellence and innovation in its DNA, Cary is a thriving community of over 187,000 people representing more than 60 nationalities at the heart of North Carolina's renowned Research Triangle region. The Town consistently ranks among the most desirable places to live, work, have fun, and do business in the United States. Known for its safe neighborhoods, extensive network of bike-friendly parks and greenways, environmental stewardship, robust business climate, and premier sports venues, Cary remains a place of inspiration and opportunity. With a "people first" philosophy, this local government values collaboration, experimentation, learning, and adaptation, making Cary an exceptional place to call home and an inspiring destination for visitors.

About WakeMed Soccer Park

WakeMed Soccer Park is the Town of Cary's 158-acre state-of-the-art facility renowned for hosting premier soccer events at all levels. Since 2004, it has evolved into a central hub for professional, collegiate, and community soccer. Home to professional teams North Carolina Football Club and the NC Courage, the complex is designed to support a wide range of events, from international tournaments to local festivals, as well as sports, from high school football to polo.

