Sojern Named Global Marketing Partner By Ascott To Elevate Digital Performance And Direct Bookings

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , the leading marketing platform built for hospitality, has been selected as an official global marketing partner for hospitality company The Ascott Limited (Ascott) . Through this collaboration, Sojern will leverage its AI-driven marketing platform to enhance Ascott's digital marketing efficiency, maximise return on investment (ROI), and increase direct bookings.

Ascott has a portfolio of over 980 properties across more than 230 cities in over 40 countries. Its presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA and its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott , Citadines , lyf , Oakwood , Somerset , The Crest Collection , The Unlimited Collection , Fox , Harris , POP! , Preference , Quest , Vertu and Yello .

This partnership follows a rigorous six-month request for proposal (RFP) process in which Ascott streamlined its roster of marketing vendors, selecting Sojern as one of its five global partners. Ascott's decision to partner with Sojern underscores its commitment to an innovative, data-driven approach to digital marketing that maximises investment efficiency and guest engagement.

Elevating Ascott's Digital Marketing Strategy

Sojern's advanced marketing platform and multichannel marketing capabilities will support Ascott in achieving the following:



Maximise Direct Bookings: Implement sophisticated programmatic advertising and audience targeting to attract high-value travellers to Ascott's web and app platforms.

Enhance Traveller Engagement: Utilise real-time travel intent data to reach the right audience at the right time, increasing guest acquisition and brand loyalty. Position Ascott as an Industry Thought Leader: Leverage marketing insights and industry expertise to support Ascott's global and regional teams in knowledge-sharing initiatives, workshops and industry events.

"We are incredibly proud to strengthen our trusted partnership with Ascott and to be named one of its official global marketing partners," said Lina Ang, Managing Director, International Property Sales, Sojern. "This reflects our shared vision of driving meaningful traveller engagement through smarter, data-driven marketing, and we're excited to continue driving impactful results together on a global scale."

With a proven track record of supporting hospitality leaders including Accor South East Asia , Marriott International , Viva Resorts by Wyndham , and The Leading Hotels of the World , Sojern continues to help hotels maximise revenue and guest engagement in an evolving digital landscape.

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading marketing platform built for hospitality, designed to boost growth and profitability for the travel industry. The Sojern marketing platform is a set of easy-to-use software and services that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, intelligent audiences, multichannel activation and optimization, and a connected guest experience-all in one place. More than 10,000 travel marketers rely on our platform annually to find, attract, convert and engage travelers. Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California with teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About The Ascott Limited

Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.

As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited , Ascott generates fee-related earnings by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit . Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and LinkedIn .

