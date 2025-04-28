Hyundai Announces HTWO Energy Savannah, The Industry's First Dual-Energy Hydrogen And Electric Station To Support Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles In The Savannah Region
On the HTWO Energy Savannah site, hydrogen production and refueling stations generating 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day will support fast-fill zero-emissions heavy-duty trucking operations in the region. Moving forward, available infrastructure can be scaled to support up to 4,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day to meet future demand.
Scott Moe, CEO of HydroFleet, also expressed his enthusiasm for the project. "HTWO Energy Savannah is a groundbreaking initiative that will revolutionize the heavy-duty trucking and hydrogen industry. By providing a scalable hydrogen production and refueling solution, HydroFleet and HTWO Logistics are addressing the critical need for sustainable logistics infrastructure. This project not only supports Hyundai's vision for clean logistics but also positions the city of Pooler as a local leader in the hydrogen economy. We are excited to collaborate with Hyundai and HTWO Logistics to drive the transition to zero-emission transportation, both in Georgia and the U.S."
"HTWO Energy Savannah represents the type of forward-thinking infrastructure the Southeast is ready for - a site that not only meets the demands of today's heavy-duty fleets but also paves the way for a scalable hydrogen economy in our region," said Des Carlisle, executive director of the Southeast Hydrogen Energy Alliance. "We are proud to support the collaboration between Hyundai, HydroFleet, and Capital Development Partners, and we see this project as a blueprint for how public-private cooperation can accelerate zero-emission logistics while strengthening regional energy resilience."
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment